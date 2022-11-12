Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh defeat Waterford's Roanmore to reach Munster IFC semi finals

LIMERICK champions Na Piarsaigh have advanced to the semi finals of the Munster club intermediate football championship.

This Saturday afternoon in Kilmallock Na Piarsaigh were 2-10 to 1-5 quarter final winners over Roanmore of Waterford.

The Caherdavin side now play Tipperary winners Ballina in the Munster club IFC semi final on November 27 with the last four tie at a Limerick venue.

In this quarter final two second half goals from Evan Sweeney were key to the Na Piarsaigh success.

The Limerick city side had the aid of the breeze in the opening half and led 0-6 to 0-3 at half time.

It was the 10th minute before Dylan Cronin (mark) had the game's opening score and when Evan Egan added another point all looked to be going well for Na Piarsaigh, who wore Limerick jerseys due to a clash of colours.

Roanmore were growing in confidence and enjoying a good share of possession and eventually were rewarded with three points in a five minute spell to go ahead.

Falling behind appeared to spur Na Piarsaigh and they found another gear from here to half time with Kieran Daly and Dylan Cronin pointing frees to regain the advantage.

Then defenders Reuban McCarthy and Jack Barry surged up field to get on the scoresheet and ensure the three point interval lead.

The Na Piarsaigh momentum continued into the second half and they were 1-8 to 0-3 ahead after eight minutes of the restart. The goal came in the fifth minute when Evan Sweeny found the net.

Roanmore goalkeeper Josh Sheridan denied both James Daly and Dean McLoughlin further goals but the Limerick city side were still eight points clear entering the final quarter.

But the Waterford side battled back and were rewarded with two fine Sam Pender points and then a Paul O'Sullivan goal in the game's 52nd minute. That left it 1-9 to 1-5.

Roanmore went in search of another goal and Na Piarsaigh corner back Jack Barry had to block on the line to deny Dean Walsh five minutes from time.

In injury time, a second Sweeney goal sealed the Na Piarsaigh passage into the provincial semi final.

Next weekend, it's the Na Piarsaigh senior hurlers in Munster club SHC action when they also play Waterford opposition in the form of Ballygunner.