Search

11 Nov 2022

Ray Dempsey confirms impressive backroom team for his Limerick senior football management

Ray Dempsey confirms impressive backroom team for his Limerick senior football management

Former Kerry All-Ireland SHC winner Anthony Maher confirmed as new Limerick football coach | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

11 Nov 2022 12:41 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

NEW Limerick senior football manager Ray Dempsey has confirmed his full backroom team.

Dempsey was revealed as Billy Lee's successor early last month and has spend recent weeks at Limerick club football matches and completing his management team.

It's an impressive line-up assembled by Dempsey with involvement from his native Mayo, Kerry and Limerick.

His coaches will former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher (Duagh, Kerry), former Limerick footballer Eoin Joy (Fr Caseys) and former Kerry minor football mentor Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O'Rahillys, Kerry).

Team selectors will be Martin Barrett (Kiltane, Mayo), Mike Downey (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) and John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), who will also be goalkeeping coach.

Anthony Maher is two-time All-Ireland SFC winner with Kerry and an All-Star in 2015. He played senior football with The Kingdrom from 2008-2018.

In recent times Maher was coach to Adare in the Limerick SFC in 2020-21.

Eoin Joy played football at all levels with Limerick. In recent times he was part of the Na Gaeil management that has seen the Tralee club climb up the Kerry football ranks and the Abbeyfeale man was also previously involved with the Limerick minor footballers.

The third coach is Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O'Rahillys). Fitzgerald was part of the Kerry minor football management for the last two seasons and has also been involved at club level with his his native club in Tralee.

Coach-selector Martin Barrett comes from Mayo like new manager Dempsey. Barrett was previously an inter-county selector under James Horan in Mayo.

Goalkeeping coach-selector John Chawke was sub-goalie to Donal O'Sullivan for a number of years under Billy Lee's Limerick management. Chawke has been instrumental in the rise of his club Kildimo-Pallaskenry from junior to senior football and was also a selector with last year's Limerick U20 footballers.

Similarly with coach Mike Downey - he has been manager-coach to the Feenagh-Kilmeedy side that won last year's county JAFC title and followed up by guiding them to this year's Premier JAFC final, where they lost to his native Feohanagh-Castlemahon.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media