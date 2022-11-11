Ray Dempsey confirms impressive backroom team for his Limerick senior football management

NEW Limerick senior football manager Ray Dempsey has confirmed his full backroom team.

Dempsey was revealed as Billy Lee's successor early last month and has spend recent weeks at Limerick club football matches and completing his management team.

It's an impressive line-up assembled by Dempsey with involvement from his native Mayo, Kerry and Limerick.

His coaches will former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher (Duagh, Kerry), former Limerick footballer Eoin Joy (Fr Caseys) and former Kerry minor football mentor Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O'Rahillys, Kerry).

Team selectors will be Martin Barrett (Kiltane, Mayo), Mike Downey (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) and John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), who will also be goalkeeping coach.

Anthony Maher is two-time All-Ireland SFC winner with Kerry and an All-Star in 2015. He played senior football with The Kingdrom from 2008-2018.

In recent times Maher was coach to Adare in the Limerick SFC in 2020-21.

Eoin Joy played football at all levels with Limerick. In recent times he was part of the Na Gaeil management that has seen the Tralee club climb up the Kerry football ranks and the Abbeyfeale man was also previously involved with the Limerick minor footballers.

The third coach is Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O'Rahillys). Fitzgerald was part of the Kerry minor football management for the last two seasons and has also been involved at club level with his his native club in Tralee.

Coach-selector Martin Barrett comes from Mayo like new manager Dempsey. Barrett was previously an inter-county selector under James Horan in Mayo.

Goalkeeping coach-selector John Chawke was sub-goalie to Donal O'Sullivan for a number of years under Billy Lee's Limerick management. Chawke has been instrumental in the rise of his club Kildimo-Pallaskenry from junior to senior football and was also a selector with last year's Limerick U20 footballers.

Similarly with coach Mike Downey - he has been manager-coach to the Feenagh-Kilmeedy side that won last year's county JAFC title and followed up by guiding them to this year's Premier JAFC final, where they lost to his native Feohanagh-Castlemahon.