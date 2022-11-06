More Munster ladies football final woe for Monagea as Mullinahone prevail in tight tussle

BEATEN by one point in last year's final, Monagea's tale of woe in the Munster club ladies football intermediate final continued in Mallow on Sunday when they lost out to 2021 provincial junior winners Mullinahone.

The final score was Mullinahone 2-4, Monagea 0-7.

Despite holding their opponents to just a single point from play, the Limerick senior champions never recovered from a soft goal conceded from a free after 22 minutes which gave the Tipperary side a lead they never subsequently lost.

Up to that point, it appeared that there could only be one winner. Despite shooting six wides, Monagea were dominating possession and slowly putting together a lead which their opponents didn't look like threatening. But once they fell further behind after conceding a goal from a penalty, their composure started to crumble, decision-making went off-key and their efforts to fight their way back were smothered by a packed opposition defence and their chances of edging closer were lost in a succession of missed frees.

Despite the best efforts of Karen O'Leary, Deborah Murphy and Catriona Davis at keeping the momentum going going, the collective cohesion and confidence just wasn't there when Monagea needed to vary their options as they attempted to turn possession into scores.

Mullinahone, on the other hand, built their response around the leadership of Lorraine O'Shea who not only racked up all but one of the scores but also provided a target for their clearances from deep as well as holding up the ball long enough to get her team-mates into play.

Murphy had Monagea off the mark straight from the throw-in but the missed three chances before O'Leary followed up and was answered by O'Shea getting Mullinahone's first score from a free. As the rain descended, Murphy struck again as the Limerick girls continued to dominate but their only reward came from Amy Curtin which was met by an O'Shea free.

Those wasted opportunities came back to haunt Monagea when an O'Shea free dropped into the top corner of the net and, with their composure rattled at the back, Nicole Sheehy was fouled at the end of a Mullinahone attack. Goalie Alice Browning stepped up to slot home the penalty. Coming up to the break, Monagea got their passing game moving again but their only reward was Davis's free narrowing the gap to 2-2 to 0-5 on the stroke of half-time.

With the wind behind them, the Tipp champions attacked from the restart with O'Shea finding the target with their first from play and then from a free. Indecision inside the score zone undone Monagea's efforts at a response until Davis sent over a free. However, she missed the three that followed before her next, fifteen minutes after her previous score, reduced the margin to a goal.

Packing back, Mullinahone closed off the spaces and conceded the fouls as they racked up a second half total of seventeen but Monagea were losing their focus, including unsuccessfully going for a goal from a free six minutes six minutes from time. Their best chance came in the added minutes but Davis was pulled for overcarrying as she bored down on the goals and then got sent off along with Mullinahone full-back Gráinne Moran after the ensuing tussle.