Castlemahon beat neighbours Feenagh-Kilmeedy to clinch Limerick Premier JAFC title

CASTLEMAHON won the Limerick Premier JAFC title this Sunday afternoon with a final win over neighbours Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

Before a big crowd in Tournfulla, this Woodlands Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC final finished Castlemahon 3-10, Feenagh-Kilmeedy 0-7.

There is little time to celebrate for the west Limerick side, with a Munster club JAFC quarter final next weekend against Waterford's Shamrocks.

Castlemahon are just four seasons down from the intermediate ranks – they were promoted up with a junior title win of 2013.

They are now on their way back into the intermediate ranks with this fine victory.

The foundation for the title win came in the opening half - Feenagh-Kilmeedy played with the aid of a strong breeze but couldn't make it count.

Castlemahon were to lead 1-7 to 0-3 at half time after a 30-minutes into which the sides evenly shared six wides.

Inter-county hurler Seamus Flanagan opened the scoring and Alan Roche and Ciaran O'Sullivan added points for a 0-3 to 0-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

On 17-minutes came their first goal - Sean Downey finished to the net from close range after an O'Sullivan shot crashed off the upright and into his grateful arms.

Roche, Downey and Seamus Flanagan (free) added points and Castlemahon had 1-6 on the scoreboard with Feenagh-Kilmeedy yet to get off the mark.

Finally in the 26th minute Past Donnelly opened the Feenagh-Kilmeedy account with a free.

Diarmuid Colemen added another two frees before half time but Feenagh-Kilmeedy went into the break trailing by seven points and yet to score from play.

Last year's Limerick JAFC winners Feenagh-Kilmeedy needed a solid start to the second half but it was Castlemahon that struck for their second goal - Ciaran O'Sullivan finishing for a 2-7 to 0-3 lead and just two minutes played in the new half.

Colm Ryan hit back with successive points for Feenagh-Kilmeedy, his second in the game's 38th minute was their first score from play.

Pat Donnelly added further points from frees, but Feenagh-Kilmeedy were to only score one point from play.

At the other end, Castlemahon were more efficient with 3-8 from play.

Their third goal came 10-minutes from the end when Downey scored his second.