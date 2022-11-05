St Kierans victorious in all-west Limerick junior A hurling final with Drom-Broadford

AN astonishing turnaround from a leaden-footed first half saw Saint Kierans return to intermediate hurling after an absence of five years as they got the better of West Limerick rivals Dromcollogher-Broadford in the county junior A final in Newcastle West on Saturday.

The final score was St Kierans 0-14, Dromcollogher-Broadford 1-6.

Trailing by four after the game's only goal on ten minutes in the heavy but sunny conditions, they looked to have got of the wrong side of the bed as they were starved of meaningful possession and subjected to continuous attack.

However, they were fortunate that their opponents had left their gunsights behind. Nine first half wides left Drom failing to move further ahead and, when a fired-up restart saw Kierans halve the margin inside a minute and wipe it out inside another eight, the initiative had slipped out of the Broadford club's hands. It wasn't until seven minutes from time that they chalked up their first score of the second half to interrupt the run of nine unanswered points by their opponents and, even though they tacked on another, they were smothered from drawing any closer.

In the end, it was pace that made the difference. Early on, any time Kierans forced the play, their touch let them down and, as their confidence crumbled, Drom steadily starved of them of possession in the middle third. But it was a different story after the break as a few judicious positional changes gave the Carrickerry club targets to aim at up front and a few substitutions allowed them to ramp up the intensity of their game. Once play opened up, Kierans had the scoring options to point seven times from play while Drom could only manage two.

Drom got the better of a scrappy start until Johnny McCarthy replied to Kevin Noonan's opener and then shot five wides before Micheál Brosnan raced onto the pass for a shot that was half-blocked but trickled over the line. Struggling to move the ball quickly from the middle third, Kierans fell further behind after Derry McCarthy's point from distance but, after Ian Mackessy and Keith Lacey swapped frees, Drom missed another string of changes.

Coming up to the break, Kierans finally recovered some composure when McCarthy pointed under pressure but it woke the Broadford club sufficiently for McCarthy to send over a long free right on the short whistle.

Half-time sub Anthony Molyneaux pointed straight off the throw-in and was followed by Darragh Tracey as Kierans tore into the restart and missed two chances to take the lead when Tracey shot inches wide and Eoin McEnery was blocked by Timmy O'Carroll. Mackessy sent over the '65' and another to equalise before goalie Cillian Ambrose stepped up to convert two long frees to put the Ardagh club ahead.

Donie Nolan, McCarthy and McEnery widened the comfort zone before a run of wides and O'Carroll's save off Molyneaux stopped Kierans widening the gap and two long free from McCarthy lit a flicker of hope for Drom. But with the margin back to a goal, the men of Coolcappa shut out any further response and picked it up again for Mackessy and McEnery to send over a free each as insurance.