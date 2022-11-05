Search

05 Nov 2022

FAI launch review after supporters evacuated from the stand in Limerick's Markets Field

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Nov 2022 10:47 AM

THE FAI have confirmed they are to "review arrangements" that led to supporters being evacuated from a stand in the Markets Field in Limerick during Friday evening's SSE Airtricity First Division Play-Off Final between Waterford and Galway Utd.

The game was stopped on 26-minutes when Waterford supporters were requested to leave the away stand, where "a structural issue developed affecting a section of the floor in the middle of the stand".

The game resumed about five minutes later with the Waterford support relocated to the grass bank opposite the main stand in the  Markets Field, which was the home ground of Limerick senior soccer club Treaty Utd for the last two seasons.

The FAI issued a statement to confirm their "review".

"The Football Association of Ireland will review arrangements around the SSE Airtricity First Division Play-Off Finals at Markets Field in Limerick following the relocation of a section of the Waterford FC supporters in the first half of the game. The matter will now be subject of an FAI review which will include consultation with all parties," outlined the FAI statement.

"Local Gardai and Stadium Event Management issued instructions for Waterford FC fans to leave the Away Stand of the ground after a structural issue developed affecting a section of the floor in the middle of the stand. The FAI thanks Gardai and Stadium Event Management for their swift response and the Waterford FC supporters for their immediate cooperation," said the brief statement.

Waterford, who beat Treaty in the semi final, won this First Division play-off final 3-0. The Blues now advance to play UCD next Friday November 11 in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final in Richmond Park in Dublin - the winner securing their place in the top flight for next season, while the losing side will take their place in the First Division. 

