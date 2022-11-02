Search

02 Nov 2022

Limerick rugby star Craig Casey named captain of Ireland ‘A’ team to play All Blacks XV

Craig Casey

Craig Casey to captain the Ireland 'A' side to play an All Blacks selection | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

02 Nov 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CRAIG CASEY is to captain the Ireland ‘A’ team to take on the All Blacks XV at The RDS this Friday evening.

The game in the RDS kicks-off at 7.45pm and will be live on Virgin Media.

The Ireland ‘A’ side features 12 players who played against the Māori All Blacks during the Summer Tour of New Zealand – Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Heffernan, James Hume, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Lowry, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast and Nick Timoney.

Jamie Osborne is one of three from the Emerging Ireland squad in the starting line up alongside Prendergast and McCarthy.

Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Max Deegan and Calvin Nash, who were also on the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa, are named among the replacements.

It's a side which features Jacob Stockdale, who last lined out for Ireland against Japan in July 2021, while among the replacements is Marty Moore whose last game for Ireland was against Scotland in March 2015.

Ireland ‘A’: Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge); Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas), Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan); Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon); Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin), Gavin Thornbury (Connacht), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster). Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Marty Moore (Ulster), Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media