Limerick rugby star Craig Casey named captain of Ireland ‘A’ team to play All Blacks XV

Craig Casey to captain the Ireland 'A' side to play an All Blacks selection | PICTURE: Sportsfile
CRAIG CASEY is to captain the Ireland ‘A’ team to take on the All Blacks XV at The RDS this Friday evening.
The game in the RDS kicks-off at 7.45pm and will be live on Virgin Media.
The Ireland ‘A’ side features 12 players who played against the Māori All Blacks during the Summer Tour of New Zealand – Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Heffernan, James Hume, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Lowry, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast and Nick Timoney.
Jamie Osborne is one of three from the Emerging Ireland squad in the starting line up alongside Prendergast and McCarthy.
Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Max Deegan and Calvin Nash, who were also on the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa, are named among the replacements.
It's a side which features Jacob Stockdale, who last lined out for Ireland against Japan in July 2021, while among the replacements is Marty Moore whose last game for Ireland was against Scotland in March 2015.
Ireland ‘A’: Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge); Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas), Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan); Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon); Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin), Gavin Thornbury (Connacht), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster). Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Marty Moore (Ulster), Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster).
