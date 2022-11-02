Search

02 Nov 2022

Munster confirm RG Snyman return to rugby action delayed until the New Year

Munster lock RG Snyman ruled out until the New Year | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Jerome O'Connell

02 Nov 2022 1:34 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER'S South African lock RG Snyman is now not expected back from injury until the New Year.

This Wednesday afternoon Munster confirmed that Snyman "had a routine consultation with his surgeon" on his knee injury and "is not expected to be available for selection before the end of December".

Almost exactly one year ago the World Cup winner underwent surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Snyman sustained the re-rupture of his cruciate ligament in Munster's United Rugby Championship win against Scarlets in October, 2021 when he featured off the bench in Wales and nine minutes later was forced off with the knee injury.

Snyman suffered his initial cruciate injury on his Munster debut against Leinster in August 2020.

The Munster squad are on a down week ahead of preparations for the sold-out Munster v South Africa Select XV game at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10.

The lengthy list of Munster rugby players out of action at present reaches 12 - RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Jean Kleyn (ribs) and Liam Coombes (hamstring).

There are 13 Munster players in Ireland camp preparing for the respective Bank of Ireland Nations Series and Ireland ‘A’ game against the All Blacks XV, while Malakai Fekitoa is training with the Tonga camp this week.

Niall Scannell was removed for a HIA during last Saturday’s Round 7 encounter and will undergo return to play protocols.

