Monaleen back in Limerick senior hurling ranks with Premier IHC final victory over Bruff

MONALEEN have made an immediate return into the Limerick senior club ranks.

Relegated last season, the city side defeated Bruff in the Limerick Premier IHC final this Saturday in Kilmallock on a final scoreline of 2-16 to 0-16.

Victory promotes Monaleen into the 2023 Limerick SHC where they will play in Section B alongside Adare, Ballybrown, South Liberties, Mungret and Garryspillane.

Before that Monaleen will represent Limerick in the Munster club IHC with a semi final to come against Doora-Barefield (Clare) or Causeway (Kerry) on November 19.

In this final the sides were level at half time but Monaleen used the elements to their backs in the second half to claim silverware.

The winners, managed by Tipperary's Eoin Brislane, had nine different scorers and hit 15 wides.

But crucially they had a goal in either half from Mark O'Dwyer and John Nicholas.

In the opening half Bruff were backed by the tricky breeze but it was Monaleen who goaled in the third minute from O'Dwyer after Eric Finn had saved brilliantly from Donnacha O'Dalaigh.

But Bruff rattled off six successive points to leave on the 10th minute, 0-6 to 1-0.

The run of points included two Sean Finn frees and fine score from by Danny O'Leary, Chris Browne (2).

O'Dwyer and Daniel Power hit back with Monaleen points and it was 0-6 to 1-2 at the end of the first quarter.

An O'Leary lineball and a Colin Madden point kept Bruff ahead but Monaleen finished strongly in the half.

Ed Doyle and captain Lorcan Lyons had late points to ensure the sides went to the half time dressing room level for just the second time; 0-9 to 1-6.

Four of the first five scores of the second half went the way of the Castletroy side to lay a winning foundation.

O'Dalaigh and O'Dwyer hit two each in this spell for a 1-10 to 0-10 lead.

On 11-minutes came their second goal - Nicholas finishing to the net after the attack had forced a crucial turnover.

Monaleen were now 2-10 to 0-12 ahead and just under 20-minutes to play.

Sean Murnane and O'Leary frees settled Bruff but Monaleen kept the scoreboard ticking over with a fine Joseph Fitzgerald point.

So now inside the final 10-minutes and Monaleen were 2-12 to 0-15 ahead.

A Paul Browne free would maintain the gap at three points and it was to be Monaleen that would punish Bruff on the counterattack in the closing minutes with subs Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and David Moloney sealing the victory with points.