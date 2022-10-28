Newcastle West players hit out at 'removal' from Limerick Senior Camogie Championship

MEMBERS of the Newcastle West senior camogie team have hit out at boardroom decisions that have seen them "disproportionately penalised and removed from this year's championship".

After much boardroom wranglings, a Limerick Camogie County Board meeting this Tuesday decided that the Senior Club Championship would recommence at the semi final stage - Ahane to play Granagh-Ballingarry and Bruff to play Killeedy.

Late on Thursday night, the Newcastle West team members released a statement via a newly created social media account on Twitter.

"In light of Limerick Camogie County Board’s announcement that the Newcastle West Senior Camogie Team (‘NCW Camogie’) withdrew from the Senior Camogie Championship 2022, NCW Camogie can confirm that this did not occur."

"The adult members of the Newcastle West camogie team wish to issue their statement in relation to the Senior Championship 2022. The statements contained therein are to the best of their knowledge and based on the information provided to the adult members of the Newcastle West senior camogie team," said the statement.

FULL STATEMENT

In the Senior Camogie Championship, NCW Camogie won all three group games.

NCW v Granagh-Ballingarry

NCW Camogie played Granagh-Ballingarry Camogie Club on 03 September 2022 and won. On 13 September 2022, NCW Camogie were notified that an unregistered player took part in this match and this player was requested to attend a Limerick Transfers, Hearings and Disciplinary Committees (THDC) meeting on 19 September 2022.

It is noteworthy that NCW Camogie won the Senior County League on 14 May 2022. After the game, it came to the attention of the County Board that a player from NCW had not yet registered and the said player registered immediately. At this time, due to issues with An Foireann, the NCW Camogie player, the subject of the appeal, did not appear on the system as unregistered and there is no explanation as to why the Foireann system failed in this regard. Due to this error on An Foireann, this player was not appearing as unregistered when our Club Registrar prepared match day team sheets for the championship.

The NCW Club Registrar used and relied on An Foireann throughout the Senior League and Senior Championship Campaign 2022 on foot of a directive issued by Limerick Camogie County Board to generate match day sheets from An Foireann as only registered players will appear on the team sheet. In hindsight, this is clearly not the case but the errors with An Foireann were unknown to NCW Camogie at that time.

In accordance with the Rule 3.2.1 (a) of the Camogie Association Official Rules, Part Four allows a THDC deal with an alleged rule breach that relates to a game and a written request for a THDC hearing must be submitted by the Club appealing the game within 5 days of the fixture in question.

NCW Camogie attended a second Limerick THDC meeting on 23 September 2022 and it was confirmed that NCW Camogie would be penalised for their breach of Rule 44.2.1 of the Camogie Association Official Rules, Part One which states:

‘A player is found adjudged guilty of the offence of knowingly playing illegally with a club or team’

In the circumstances, the player did not knowingly play illegally. NCW Camogie appealed the decision of Limerick THDC to the Munster THDC who upheld the decision and NCW Camogie player received a four-week match ban, and the game was forfeited, awarding the 2 points to Granagh-Ballingarry.

The player in question produced evidence to the Munster THDC which corroborated the player’s belief that she was not aware she was playing camogie illegally. On the 06 April 2022, €100 was deducted from the player’s bank account and made payable to NCW camogie club’s account and from that date forward, the player assumed she had registered. The player honestly believed that she had registered in accordance with the Camogie Association rules.

This player has been a member of NCW Camogie club for 20 years and would never knowingly put her club or herself at jeopardy, playing illegally.

NCW v Bruff Camogie Club

NCW Camogie played Bruff on 20 August 2022.

When it came to light that a NCW Camogie player was not correctly registered, it was three weeks after NCW Camogie played Bruff. For reasons unknown to NCW Camogie, Bruff were permitted to appeal the fixture despite the fact that this game took place over three weeks previous and in complete disagreement to the rules of the Camogie Association (Rule 3.2.2, 5 day rule, mentioned above).

NCW Camogie received correspondence from the Munster THDC which was incorrectly dated 17 June 2022 stating that the Bruff appeal was upheld in accordance with Rule 5.5.1. which stated that:

‘Re-mit the matter for re-hearing or re-processing (with or without recommendations as to procedure). The THDC conducting the re-hearing must be comprised of completely different THDC members to those who were involved in the first hearing. A THDC member involved in the first hearing cannot be involved in the re-hearing’.

Despite numerous requests from NCW Camogie to Limerick County Board on what this correspondence meant and what appeal was upheld, NCW Camogie was left completely in the dark with no information on the rules or decisions made against them. NCW Camogie were asked to attend a County Board meeting scheduled to take place on 25 October 2022 wherein Bruff’s appeal to Munster THDC, which was returned to Limerick, would be discussed and decided upon. NCW Camogie were informed that a ‘vote’ would take place to decide as to whether NCW Camogie should forfeit their game against Bruff, and the 2 points be awarded to Bruff.

In accordance with the Official Rules of the Camogie Association, Rule 44.2.2. if the THDC finds a player guilty of an offence, the THDC have the powers to impose penalties on the player or team. The Official Rules of the Association do not provide for County Board Executives to ‘vote’ on whether a player should be adjudged guilty for playing a match illegally and award the win to their opponents. This is the purpose and role of the THDC and not the County Board. Such penalties such as forfeiture of a game should be made by a THDC only.

Despite highlighting this to the Limerick County Board at the meeting on 25 October 2022, the rules of the Camogie Association were completely disregarded, and a vote took place. Despite reminding the Limerick County Board that in accordance with the Camogie Association rules, breaches of the said rules will be dealt with by THDC’s and their mandatory procedures only, the vote still took place. Whilst NCW Camogie were punished for a breach of the Official Rules of the Camogie Association, Limerick Camogie did not adhere to the Official Rules when punishing NCW Camogie. NCW Camogie were informed that allegedly the Munster THDC clarified that this vote could take place for the purpose of deciding the matter yet when NCW Camogie asked to see this clarification, it was not provided nor produced.

While all breaches of the Association’s rules must be dealt with in accordance with Fair Procedure, Due Process and Natural Justice, this vote was made by club representatives who are directly affected by the decision and cannot be considered an ‘objective decision maker’.

Conclusion

Please note, NCW Camogie did not ‘withdraw voluntarily’ from the Senior Camogie Championship 2022. Our points were awarded, by way of vote, to Bruff, leaving us with only 2 points on the board resulting in NCW Camogie losing their Senior Championship Semi-Final spot. With 2 points remaining, NCW were happy to compete in the Senior B Championship. Club executives from the clubs competing in the Senior B raised concerns with this and proposed that it would be completely unfair on their clubs if NCW Camogie was to compete in Senior B. As a result, it was proposed by another club executive that NCW Camogie should be relegated to Intermediate for 2023 and in response to this proposal, the Intermediate club executives raised issues with this and proposed that this would also be unfair given the difference in standards between the teams.

Consequently, NCW proposed to withdraw from Senior B championship on the basis that the NCW Senior Camogie team would not be relegated to Intermediate. Let it be very clear, this agreement is not the equivalent of withdrawing on a voluntary basis from the Senior Championship 2022.

The NCW Camogie Senior Team 2022 has been punished and voted out of the Senior Camogie Championship because a senior player and club member of 20 years mistakenly paid her registration to the Club’s bank account and not to the Foireann app. As a result of this human error by one player, the remaining 19 senior players have been disproportionately penalised and removed from this year’s senior championship. Having given up their time, changed their work schedules, sacrificed time in school and college for over 9 months, these girls efforts have been completely discounted."