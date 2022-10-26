Dramatic injury time winning goal for Ardscoil Ris in Harty Cup round one tie with Cashel

ARDSCOIL RIS scored an injury time winning goal as they commenced their Harty Cup campaign this Wednesday.

In Cappamore this TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Senior (U19) A Hurling Championship tie finished Ardscoil Ris 3-12 Cashel Community School 1-15.

The sides were level on seven occasions and looked set to be tied at the final whistle until Shane Gleeson popped up with the winning goal in the 62nd minute when he connected with a Cian Scully lineball to send the sliothar to the net.

Cashel had beaten St Flannans in round one and did look the sharper side for periods of this tie but the Limerick city called upon all their experience to get over the winning line.

The North Circular Road secondary school will play St Flannans in their final group game in three weeks and will still need at least a draw to reach the January quarter finals.

A fifth minute goal from Cian Scully had Ardscoil Ris 1-2 to 0-2 ahead.

When Diarmuid Stritch had a second goal for the Limerick side they were 2-4 to 0-3 clear and just 13-minutes played.

But backed by the tricky first half breeze back came Cashel.

Adam Daly had a tonic goal for the Tipperary side on 14-minutes and soon the scoresheet was 2-5 to 1-5 and 20-minutes lapsed.

A run of pointed frees from Ronan Connolly tied up the contest at half time - Ardscoil Ris 2-6, Cashel 1-9.

Cashel made the early running in the second half and points from Ben Currivan and Connolly frees had them in front, 1-12 to 2-7 and 12-minutes played in the new half.

Ardscoil Ris were hindered by a total of 15 wides - six more than Cashel.

Scully brothers Daniel and Cian had points in reply for Ardscoil Ris to tie up the fixture.

Sub Michael Collins and Cian Scully then edged the city side back in front with the game inside the final 10-minutes.

David McGrath and Adam Daly levelled again before free-takers Scully and Connolly exchanged points.

All that left the game level for the seventh minute and 59-minutes played.

Then came the dramatic late winner for the Limerick side when Shane Gleeson got his hurley to the Scully lineball to divert to the net.

SCORERS: Ardscoil Ris: Cian Scully 1-6 (0-4frees), Diarmuid Stritch and Shane Gleeson 1-0 each, Marc O'Brien 0-2, Matthew O'Halloran, Fintan Fitzgerald (free), Daniel Scully and Michael Collins 0-1 each. Cashel: Ronan Connolly 0-8 (6frees), Adam Daly 1-3, Eanna Ormond, Dylan Fogarty, Ben Currivan and David McGrath 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Eoin Deegan (Cratloe); John O'Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens), Sean Morrissey (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Jamie Moylan (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Gavin (Ballybrown), Riain McNamara (Cratloe); Sam Hickey (Adare), Matthew O'Halloran (Sixmilebridge); Shane Gleeson (Adare), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Daniel Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret), Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), Marc O'Brien (Cratloe). Subs: Michael Collins (Clonlara) for Sam Hickey (45mins), James Finn (Na Piarsaigh) for Daniel Scully (45mins), Jim Beary (Na Piarsaigh) for John O'Keeffe (53mins).

CASHEL: Tommy Breen (Boherlahan-Dualla); Cian Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Ger O’Dwyer, Ciaran Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle); Darragh Spillane (Fethard), Jack Quinlan (Fethard), Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan-Duala); Ronan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Shane Buckley (Knockavilla D Kickhams); Eanna Ormond (Golden-Kilfeacle), Ben Currivan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), D McGrath (Cashel King Cormacs), Fabian Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Adam Daly (Knockavilla D Kickhams). Subs: Adam Walsh (Cashel King Cormacs) for Fabian Ryan (51mins), Robbie Darcy (Boherlahan-Duala) for Eanna Ormond (51mins), Ross Darcy (Boherlahan-Duala) for Ronan Connolly, inj (54mins), Ronan Connnolly (Cashel King Cormacs) for Shane Buckley (58mins).

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).