Na Piarsaigh score injury-time winner to deny Granagh-Ballingarry in Limerick IHC semi final

NA PIARSAIGH booked their place in yet another county final this Sunday afternoon.

In Clarina, the city side were 0-17 to 0-16 winners over Granagh-Ballingarry to reach the Limerick intermediate club hurling championship final.

Already the Caherdavin side will reached the senior hurling and intermediate football finals - both next Saturday and Sunday.

Now they will play Croagh-Kilfinny or Pallasgreen in the Limerick IHC after this narrow semi final victory.

Granagh-Ballingarry battled back from eight points down early in the second half to level the contest in injury time.

But up popped substitute Dylan Cronin to score the winner for the Light Blues.

It's a second final in three years in this third of Limerick club hurling - in 2020 they lost to Newcastle West.

In this semi final, the city side were 0-9 to 0-5 ahead by half time.

Goalkeeper Shane Dowling (free), captain Pat Gleeson (free) and Evan Sweeney had early points for the eventual winners.

Cathal O'Keeffe carried the early threat for the west Limerick men and when Josh Mulcaire-Quille pointed the game was level at 0-3 each and 11-minutes played.

JJ Carey and Sweeney edged Na Piarsaigh back in front but Granagh-Ballingarry held on with O'Keeffe and Damien O'Donovan (free) again levelling.

Then came the Na Piarsaigh dominance - hitting the final four points of the half - Gleeson and James Daly on the mark.

Another four points in succession followed from the restart with Sweeney and Kieran Daly on the mark.

Na Piarsaigh were now 0-13 to 0-5 ahead and just about five minutes played in the second half.

They lost centre back David Breen to injury but had the experienced Alan Dempsey to introduce off the bench.

A Dempsey point settled Na Piarsaigh after a mini Granagh-Ballingarry rally and it was 0-14 to 0-8 entering the final quarter.

But the side in black and green weren't for wilting.

Josh Mulcaire-Quille and Jack Cagney had quick-fire points to further erode the lead.

O'Donovan frees and sixth point from play for Cathal O'Keeffe had the lead down to a single point as the stopwatch reached 60-minutes.

Sub Cronin pushed Na Piarsaigh back two clear but there was still time to play and Sean O'Connor and O'Donovan (free) levelled up the contest for the fifth time and extra time looked likely.

But it fell to the club's intermediate football captain Dylan Cronin to win this intermediate hurling semi final with a last gasp winner.