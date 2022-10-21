Munster rugby team shows eight changes for URC derby tie with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium

MUNSTER have made eight changes to their side for Saturday’s round 6 URC clash against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Peter O’Mahony didn’t come through training this week due to a neck complaint but will join the Ireland squad next week.

The backline changes see Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Rory Scannell start - Crowley is named at full back for the first time as Shane Daly moves to the wing.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett all come into the pack.

Ahern, Barron, Crowley, Hodnett and Scannell all make their first starts of the season.

James French is among the replacements and in line to make his second senior appearance for Munster. Greencore Munster Rugby Academy duo Ruadhan Quinn and Patrick Campbell are also named in the replacements.

Shane Daly and Liam Coombes start on either flank with Jack Crowley at full-back.

Rory Scannell starts at inside centre as Dan Goggin moves to outside centre with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half backs.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tom Ahern in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the back row with Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the side.

Saturday's game has a 5.15pm start and will be live on RTÉ.

MUNSTER: Jack Crowley; Shane Daly, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, James French, Jack O’Sullivan, Ruadhan Quinn, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Patrick Campbell.