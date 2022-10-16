Dramatic injury time goal for champions Kilmallock denies Doon in Limerick hurling semi final

CHAMPIONS Kilmallock scored a dramatic injury time winning goal in today's Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship semi final against Doon.

In atrocious driving wind and rain in Bruff, Kilmallock emerged 1-13 to 2-9 winners over the east Limerick men to book a Limerick SHC final spot against Na Piarsaigh on October 30.

The champions had to score seven of the final eight scores to edge past a determined Doon on a day certainly not suited to hurling with players finding it impossible to find their footing at stages.

While the conditions weren't conducive to good hurling, neither side wanted for work-rate or commitment in a real war of attrition.

In the end if was a 65th minute kicked goal in a crowded goalmouth from substitute Robbie Egan that won it for The Balbec.

Doon led 1-6 to 0-5 in the opening half, which required 12-minutes of injury time after a lengthy stoppage when Doon's Josh Ryan was forced off injured after seven minutes.

The Doon goal came on 13-minutes from Darragh Stapleton and it was a fine move with Dean Coleman passing across the goalmouth for Coleman to finish and put Doon 1-2 to 0-1 ahead.

Graeme Mulcahy could have responded with a goal immediately but his shot crashed over the crossbar for his side's first score from play on 18-minutes.

Doon then lost Adam English to injury in the closing stages of the first half but both substitutes Jack Cummins and Jack Ryan had points to send the side in red to the dressing room 1-6 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

Doon had seven different scorers in that first half, while Kilmallock had just three.

There was no let-up from the weather in the second half or from Doon.

Barry Murphy had an early point and then the Stapleton-Coleman partnership combined for a second Doon goal. Dean Coleman finishing this time for a green flag that had Doon 2-7 to 0-6 ahead and just seven minutes gone in the new half.

When Murphy had a second point, Doon were seven points clear and 20-minutes to play.

Alas they were to score just once more - a Darragh O'Donovan free in the 54th minute.

Shane O'Brien and Phelim O'Reilly had Kilmallock points to start their comeback and it was 2-8 to 0-9 entering the final 10-minutes.

Conor Hanley Clarke had three pointed frees and Oisin O'Reilly saw a drive for goal saved over for a point and all of a sudden the scoreboard read 2-9 to 0-13 and the game into the six added minutes of injury time.

In the fifth minute, Robbie Egan popped up in a crowded goalmouth to kick the sliothar to the net to put the champions ahead for the first time.

Doon had a chance to force extra time but were wide with the last gasp effort.