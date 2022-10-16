Search

16 Oct 2022

Monaleen hurlers book Limerick Premier IHC county final spot with semi final win over Effin

Monaleen Effin report

Monaleen's Luke Murphy soloes goalwards during his side's Limerick Premier IHC semi final win over Effin in Fedamore | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Fedamore

16 Oct 2022 4:02 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MONALEEN are one win away from an immediate return back into the Limerick senior club hurling ranks.

This Sunday afternoon the Castletroy side, who were relegated last year, were 1-18 to 0-15 semi finals winners over Effin in the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC.

The six-point win in Fedamore books a final place on Halloween Bank Holiday weekend against Bruff - the winner promoted into senior hurling and will represent Limerick in the Munster club IHC.

In this semi final, Monaleen had to hold off a strong second half showing from Effin to book a final spot - the Eoin Brislane managed side in red hitting five of the final seven points.

Effin had the aid of the first half breeze but Monaleen went into half time 1-8 to 0-7 ahead.

The all-important goal came in the 15th minute from John Nicholas and it was a score that put Monaleen 1-5 to 0-4 clear at the time.

Effin made the initial running and were 0-4 to 0-2 clear on 10-minutes - all points from Patrick O'Donovan. He was to finish with 0-12 (7frees and 2 '65).

Five successive scores then put Monaleen in the driving seat and they were 1-6 to 0-4 ahead with 10-minutes to half time.

Donnacha O'Dalaigh helped himself to four first half points for the city side, while Jack Quaid was the only other Effin scorer aside from O'Donovan.

Effin went close to a goal on two occasions inside the opening two minutes of the second half but had to be content with further O'Donovan scores.

With Mark O'Dwyer frees hitting back for Monaleen the scoreboard read 1-11 to 0-11 at the mid-point of the second half.

A Tommy Quaid point left the game finely balanced, 1-13 to 0-13 as the referee confirmed six minutes of injury time.

From here Monaleen raced to the winning line. O'Dwyer frees (he ended with 0-8) and a Joe Fitzpatrick point put six points between the teams.

When Ed Doyle had a quick-fire brace it was 1-18 to 0-13.

Fergal O'Connor and O'Donovan had late Effin scores from play but there was no denying Monaleen a final place.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media