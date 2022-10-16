Monaleen hurlers book Limerick Premier IHC county final spot with semi final win over Effin

MONALEEN are one win away from an immediate return back into the Limerick senior club hurling ranks.

This Sunday afternoon the Castletroy side, who were relegated last year, were 1-18 to 0-15 semi finals winners over Effin in the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC.

The six-point win in Fedamore books a final place on Halloween Bank Holiday weekend against Bruff - the winner promoted into senior hurling and will represent Limerick in the Munster club IHC.

In this semi final, Monaleen had to hold off a strong second half showing from Effin to book a final spot - the Eoin Brislane managed side in red hitting five of the final seven points.

Effin had the aid of the first half breeze but Monaleen went into half time 1-8 to 0-7 ahead.

The all-important goal came in the 15th minute from John Nicholas and it was a score that put Monaleen 1-5 to 0-4 clear at the time.

Effin made the initial running and were 0-4 to 0-2 clear on 10-minutes - all points from Patrick O'Donovan. He was to finish with 0-12 (7frees and 2 '65).

Five successive scores then put Monaleen in the driving seat and they were 1-6 to 0-4 ahead with 10-minutes to half time.

Donnacha O'Dalaigh helped himself to four first half points for the city side, while Jack Quaid was the only other Effin scorer aside from O'Donovan.

Effin went close to a goal on two occasions inside the opening two minutes of the second half but had to be content with further O'Donovan scores.

With Mark O'Dwyer frees hitting back for Monaleen the scoreboard read 1-11 to 0-11 at the mid-point of the second half.

A Tommy Quaid point left the game finely balanced, 1-13 to 0-13 as the referee confirmed six minutes of injury time.

From here Monaleen raced to the winning line. O'Dwyer frees (he ended with 0-8) and a Joe Fitzpatrick point put six points between the teams.

When Ed Doyle had a quick-fire brace it was 1-18 to 0-13.

Fergal O'Connor and O'Donovan had late Effin scores from play but there was no denying Monaleen a final place.