Bruff hurlers edge past Newcastle West after extra time to reach Limerick Premier IHC final

BRUFF booked their place in the final of the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship with an extra time win over Newcastle West this Saturday.

In Ballyagran it finished Bruff 3-17 Newcastle West 1-22.

The south Limerick side now await either Monaleen or Effin in the Limerick Premier IHC final with promotion into the senior ranks on offer.

This was an end-to-end tight tense tussle in blustery and often wet Ballyagran but both sides serving up and entertaining semi final.

Bruff had the aid of the first half breeze and led 1-6 to 0-6 at half time. They were set on their way by a ninth minute goal from Kyle Dillon.

When Chris Browne and Sean Murnane added points, the side coached by Jerry O'Connor were 1-6 to 0-3 ahead on 25-minutes.

But Newcastle West finished strongly with points from Bryan Nix and Eoin Hurley, who was to finish with 0-11 (10frees).

Newcastle West had a 27th minute penalty from Mike McMahon saved over the bar by Eric Finn.

In the second half Bruff continued to hold the lead for long stages.

Points from Paul Browne, Butler and a Danny O'Leary lineball had the side in red 1-11 to 0-9 ahead on 50-minutes.

Then came the Newcastle West charge - Diarmaid Kelly and Hurley with points to leave one point between the teams with five minutes to play.

Paul O'Riordan edged Bruff two clear but then came a Mike McMahon goal when he was first to react to a ball off the upright.

Newcastle West were now 1-14 to 1-12 ahead and 57-minutes played.

But up the field went Bruff and Paul O'Riordan replied with a goal within a minute to regain the lead.

In injury time a Paul O'Riordan free looked to have won it for Bruff but then Hurley (free) sent the semi final to extra time with the sides level just twice.

Newcastle West had the breeze in the opening 10-minutes but were to hit seven wides - they had 17 in total, five more than Bruff.

Points from Hurley and Con Hayes looked to send Newcastle West into the interval ahead but Josh Keating goaled for Bruff right on half time for a 3-15 to 1-18 lead in half time in extra time.

Newcastle West weren't for wilting though and Hayes and Diarmaid Kelly had early points in the new half.

Danny O'Leary and Kyle Hayes hit back but then came two Hurley frees to reduce the gap to a single point before time ran out for the west Limerick side.