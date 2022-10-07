Search

07 Oct 2022

Confirmed: Mayo's Ray Dempsey to be appointed new Limerick senior football manager

Confirmed: Mayo's Ray Dempsey to be appointed new Limerick senior football manager

Ray Dempsey to be appointed Limerick senior football manager | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

07 Oct 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MAYO'S Ray Dempsey is to be appointed as the new Limerick senior football manager.

The proposal of the former Mayo inter-county forward was accepted by an online meeting of the Limerick GAA executive officers this Friday afternoon.

The proposal will now be put to a meeting of the Limerick Football Development Committee this Friday evening before coming before a full meeting of the County Board next Tuesday night for full ratification.

Dempsey is set to replace Billy Lee, who stepped down from the Limerick role in late August after six years. At the time of Lee's departure Dempsey was one of four candidates in the running for the Mayo senior role, which eventually went to Kevin McStay.

Corner forward Dempsey played senior football with Mayo from 1989 to 1998 - playing in the in the All-Ireland finals of 1989 and '96.

Since retirement he managed the Mayo minor (2007-09) and U21 (2010-12) teams - current senior players Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor played on those Dempsey managed teams.

A native Knockmore, Dempsey has managed his native club on a number of occasions. In 2020 he led his local club to their first Mayo SFC title in 23 years and they defended the title last year and just last week their hat-trick quest was ended at the quarter final stage.

Dempsey will be the second Mayo man to manage Limerick in recent times - following in the footsteps of Maurice Horan who guided the Shannonsiders from 2011-13. Indeed Horan returned to the Limerick set-up last season as coach under Billy Lee but it is understood he wasn't interested in a return to the manager's role on Lee's departure.

The proposal of Dempsey to take the reins in Limerick came from a sub-committee set up to find Billy Lee's successor - Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan, Limerick GAA vice-chairman Seamus McNamara, Football Committee chairman Gerry Phillips, Football Committee secretary Wayne Fitzgerald and Football Committee PRO Tony Grene.

After two promotions in the last three years under Billy Lee, Limerick will play in Division Two when the Allianz League commences next Spring with games against Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Derry, Louth, Cork and Clare.

The relatively swift appointment process will give the new manager the opportunity to take in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC semi finals on Sunday October 23 - champions Newcastle West playing Monaleen in Askeaton at 1pm and Adare against Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media