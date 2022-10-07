Confirmed: Mayo's Ray Dempsey to be appointed new Limerick senior football manager

MAYO'S Ray Dempsey is to be appointed as the new Limerick senior football manager.

The proposal of the former Mayo inter-county forward was accepted by an online meeting of the Limerick GAA executive officers this Friday afternoon.

The proposal will now be put to a meeting of the Limerick Football Development Committee this Friday evening before coming before a full meeting of the County Board next Tuesday night for full ratification.

Dempsey is set to replace Billy Lee, who stepped down from the Limerick role in late August after six years. At the time of Lee's departure Dempsey was one of four candidates in the running for the Mayo senior role, which eventually went to Kevin McStay.

Corner forward Dempsey played senior football with Mayo from 1989 to 1998 - playing in the in the All-Ireland finals of 1989 and '96.

Since retirement he managed the Mayo minor (2007-09) and U21 (2010-12) teams - current senior players Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor played on those Dempsey managed teams.

A native Knockmore, Dempsey has managed his native club on a number of occasions. In 2020 he led his local club to their first Mayo SFC title in 23 years and they defended the title last year and just last week their hat-trick quest was ended at the quarter final stage.

Dempsey will be the second Mayo man to manage Limerick in recent times - following in the footsteps of Maurice Horan who guided the Shannonsiders from 2011-13. Indeed Horan returned to the Limerick set-up last season as coach under Billy Lee but it is understood he wasn't interested in a return to the manager's role on Lee's departure.

The proposal of Dempsey to take the reins in Limerick came from a sub-committee set up to find Billy Lee's successor - Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan, Limerick GAA vice-chairman Seamus McNamara, Football Committee chairman Gerry Phillips, Football Committee secretary Wayne Fitzgerald and Football Committee PRO Tony Grene.

After two promotions in the last three years under Billy Lee, Limerick will play in Division Two when the Allianz League commences next Spring with games against Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Derry, Louth, Cork and Clare.

The relatively swift appointment process will give the new manager the opportunity to take in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC semi finals on Sunday October 23 - champions Newcastle West playing Monaleen in Askeaton at 1pm and Adare against Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm.