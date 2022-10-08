Search

08 Oct 2022

Doon see off stern test from Kildimo-Pallaskenry to reach Limerick club hurling semi final

Doon just see off stern test from Kildimo-Pallaskenry to reach Limerick hurling semi final

Doon's Cormac Ryan wins possession ahead of Kildimo-Pallaskenry's Liam Griffin in their Limerick SHC quarter final tie | PICTURE: Sinead Kiely

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Kilmallock

08 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

DOON booked their place in a sixth successive Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship semi final after surving a stern test from newcomers Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

In Kilmallock this Limerick SHC quarter final finished Doon 1-20, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-19.

The east Limerick side now play Kilmallock or Na Piarsaigh in next weekend's semi finals.

Doon trailed 0-9 to 0-8 at half time in this Saturday's quarter final and sprung injured inter-county duo Adam English and Barry Murphy for the second half.

It was a sparkling third quarter that gave the men in red the edge - a Dean Coleman goal eight minutes into the second half helping to move them 1-13 to 0-9 clear.

Back came Kildimo-Pallaskenry but Doon held on.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening half before the side in blue went into the interval a point ahead.

Kyle Hayes, Darren O'Connell and Barry O'Connell all had first half points for the side appearing in the knockout stages of the championship for the first time in 85 years.

But overall they relied heavily on Shaun Barry - he ended with 0-13 (10frees, 1 '65).

Wing back Patrick Cummins had three first half points for Doon, who also had a lineball from Darragh O'Donovan among their tally.

Three half time changes in their attack spurred Doon and they scored the first six scores of the second half to move seven points clear with 40-minutes played.

But the Natal O'Grady managed Kildimo-Pallaskenry refused to quit and points from Cathal Downes and Darren O'Donnell helped cut the deficit as they found six of the next seven scores.

It was 1-15 to 0-15 with 52-minutes lapsed.

When Kyle Hayes and Shaun Barry had quick-fire points from play it was a one point game and two minutes left in the 60-minutes.

It was Doon that found the late scores - Adam English and Eddie Stokes with points from play to seal the win.

It was a three point game in injury time when Kildimo-Pallaskenry goalkeeper John Chawke made his way forward for a shot at goal from 25-metres but it was saved in a crowed goal-line and up the field went Doon for a English free to put two scores between the teams.

Doon finished with nine different scores and hit 12 wides, compared to five wides for Kildimo-Pallaskenry, who had five scorers.

