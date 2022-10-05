Impressive Ardscoil Ris into Munster junior hurling semi final with big win over Nenagh CBS

LIMERICK'S Ardscoil Ris scored an impressive opening round win in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior Hurling Championship this Wednesday.

In Dolla, Co Tipperary the Limerick city side were 4-20 to 0-3 winners over Nenagh CBS in the quarter final of the Dean Ryan Cup - U16 1/2 competition.

Ardscoil Ris now progress to play St Colmans Fermoy or Ennis CBS in the last four of the championship in which they reached the final last year - losing to St Flannans.

The North Circular Road secondary school played with a gale of breeze in the first half and were 2-14 to 0-1 ahead by half time.

The Limerick side had seven different scorers in that opening half and hit 12 wides on top of the 16 scores.

Eoin Begley, Darragh Gleeson and Patrick Kearney were among those to raise early white flags as the winners went 0-7 to no score clear in the opening quarter.

Michael Collins and James Coughlan added points and Ardscoil Ris had 12-points scored before Eoin Grace (free) had the solitary score for Nenagh in the opening half.

Marc O'Brien and Darragh Gleeson had goals in the final five minutes of the first half to ensure a commanding half time lead.

Any second half fightback for Nenagh, who had South Liberties' David O'Neill among their management, wasn't helped by the arrival or driving rain and hail.

Jack Cosgrove, John O'Keeffe and Kearney had early Ardscoil Ris points to ensure no let-up from the Limerick side.

Cian Hogan and Oisin Sheehan had second half points for the Tipperary men but Ardscoil Ris were dominant throughout.

Marc O'Brien, one of the survivors from the starting team from last year's final, completed his hat-trick of goals in the second half, which Ardscoil Ris 'won' 2-6 to 0-2 and added another 10 wides.

SCORERS: Ardscoil Ris: Darragh Gleeson 1-6 (0-4frees), Marc O'Brien 3-1, Patrick Kearney 0-4, Eoin Begley, John O'Keeffe and Michael Collins 0-2 each, James Coughlan, Jack Cosgrove and John O'Connor 0-1 each. Nenagh CBS: Eoin Grace (free), Cian Hogan and Oisin Sheehan 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Darragh Jordan (Na Piarsaigh); Leo Connolly (Na Piarsaigh), James Coughlan (Ballybrown), Luke Tobin (Parteen); Darragh Horkan (Na Piarsaigh), Eoin Carey (Cratloe), Conor Ryan (Adare); Jack Cosgrove (Ahane), Michael Collins (Clonlara); John O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Darragh Gleeson (Adare), Marc O'Brien (Cratloe); Cillian Murphy (Sixmilebridge), Eoin Begley (Clonlara), Patrick Kearney (Adare). Subs: John O'Connor (Ahane) for Cillian Murphy (40mins), Dylan Keogh (Sixmilebridge) for Luke Tobin (46mins), David O'Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh) for Eoin Begley (46mins), Oisin O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister) for Darragh Gleeson (47mins), Paidi O'Gorman (Bruree) for Darragh Horkan (47mins).

NENAGH CBS: Evan Sherlock; Daniel McKelvey, Cian Hogan, Daniel Quinn; Patrick Hackett, Darragh Treacy, Cillian Healy; Dara O'Dwyer, Brian O'Meara; Eoin Grace, Matthew Madden, Billy O'Brien; Joe O'Dwyer, Austin Duff, Sean Nolan.

REFEREE: Jim Hickey.