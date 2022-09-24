Late Ballylanders goal denies Galtee Gaels a Limerick SFC quarter final spot

BALLYLANDERS scored an injury time goal to defeat Galtee Gaels and claim some south Limerick bragging rights in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship.

In Kilfinane this Saturday afternoon it finished Ballylanders 2-8 Galtee Gaels 1-10

The men in maroon would have progressed to the Limerick SFC quarter finals with victory and looked set to return to the knockout stages when five successive points had them 1-10 to 1-8 ahead.

Then injury time, Frewen cleverly flicked the ball to the net for the winning goal and their first win of the five-game group campaign.

Regardless of the result Ballylanders will play in the relegation play-off against Galbally or Oola.

This was a south Limerick derby in which both sides finished with 14-men - Hugh Moloney off for Galtee Gaels in the 19th minute and then Stephen Fox off for Ballylanders on 40-minutes.

Ballylanders were 1-5 to 0-3 ahead at half time.

Zach McCarthy and Sean Casey had early Galtee Gaels points but the Brian Begley coached side were to score just one point across the remaining 20-minutes of first half action.

It was 13-minutes before Ballylanders opened their account and they did so with a Stephen Fox goal - Killian Meade was fouled for a penalty and Fox found the net.

He added two points and his side were 1-2 to 0-3 ahead at the mid-point of the first half.

Alan Condon went close to a Galtee Gaels goal but it was three late Danny Frewen points that saw his side go into the interval with a five point lead.

On the change of ends, two Bob Childs points set the tone for an improved Galtee Gaels display.

Ciaran Kelly and Frewen (free) points left it 1-7 to 0-5 with 10-minutes gone in the new half.

Then Galtee Gaels got on top.

Ten minutes from time, Alan Condon was fouled and Bob Childs scored the resulting penalty to leave it 1-7 to 1-8.

Conor McGrath then levelled and Condon and Childs (free) soon had Galtee 1-10 to 1-8 ahead and the stopwatch in injury time.

Then up the field went Ballylanders and it was Frewen that broke Galtee hearts with the late winning goal. He finished with 1-5 (0-2frees).