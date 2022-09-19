Search

19 Sept 2022

Draw made for the quarter final parings in the Limerick senior club hurling championship

Draw made for the quarter final parings in the Limerick senior club hurling championship

Doon's Darragh O'Donovan and Patrickswell's Thomas O'Brien in action during their Limerick SHC round four tie

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

19 Sept 2022 3:04 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE draw for the quarter final pairings in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship was made this Monday lunch-time.

Newcomers Kildimo-Pallaskenry will play Doon, while South Liberties will face Patrickswell.

The games will take place across the weekend of October 8/9 both in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock.

The Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry tie takes place on Saturday October 8 at 3.30pm

The Patrickswell and South Liberties clash is on Sunday October 9 at 2pm - 50 years after meeting in the Limerick SHC final of 1972.

The Well and Liberties last met in the Limerick SHC quarter finals in 2018 when the side in blue and gold were 1-26 to 1-13 winners.

The last meeting of the teams in the championship was in 2019 - Patrickswell also winners on that occasion in a group fixture.

While Liberties are appearing in a third successive semi final - they lost last year to eventual winners Kilmallock, it's 1937 since the parish of Kildimo-Pallaskenry were last represented in the knockout stages of the Limerick SHC - on that occasion Kildimo losing a West Final to Croom.

While the meeting of Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Doon will be a novel fixture - Kildimo-Pallaskenry will be familiar foes with Doon coaching duo Jimmy Quilty and Aidan Fitzgerald who were guiding their native Blackrock when they beat Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the 2019 Premier IHC final.

Group Two teams Kildimo-Pallaskenry and South Liberties will be attempting to end a five year run of Patrickswell, Doon, Na Piarsiagh and Kilmallock contesting the semi finals.

An open draw will determine who plays champions Kilmallock or Na Piarsaigh in the last four.

What is known is that the Na Piarsaigh semi final will be played on Saturday October 15 and is set to be televised live on RTE television.

The Kilmallock semi final is in the Master Fixture schedule for Sunday October 16.

The Bon Secours Limerick SHC final is set for Sunday October 30 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4.30 - live on TG4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media