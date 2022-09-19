Draw made for the quarter final parings in the Limerick senior club hurling championship

THE draw for the quarter final pairings in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship was made this Monday lunch-time.

Newcomers Kildimo-Pallaskenry will play Doon, while South Liberties will face Patrickswell.

The games will take place across the weekend of October 8/9 both in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock.

The Doon and Kildimo-Pallaskenry tie takes place on Saturday October 8 at 3.30pm

The Patrickswell and South Liberties clash is on Sunday October 9 at 2pm - 50 years after meeting in the Limerick SHC final of 1972.

The Well and Liberties last met in the Limerick SHC quarter finals in 2018 when the side in blue and gold were 1-26 to 1-13 winners.

The last meeting of the teams in the championship was in 2019 - Patrickswell also winners on that occasion in a group fixture.

While Liberties are appearing in a third successive semi final - they lost last year to eventual winners Kilmallock, it's 1937 since the parish of Kildimo-Pallaskenry were last represented in the knockout stages of the Limerick SHC - on that occasion Kildimo losing a West Final to Croom.

While the meeting of Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Doon will be a novel fixture - Kildimo-Pallaskenry will be familiar foes with Doon coaching duo Jimmy Quilty and Aidan Fitzgerald who were guiding their native Blackrock when they beat Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the 2019 Premier IHC final.

Group Two teams Kildimo-Pallaskenry and South Liberties will be attempting to end a five year run of Patrickswell, Doon, Na Piarsiagh and Kilmallock contesting the semi finals.

An open draw will determine who plays champions Kilmallock or Na Piarsaigh in the last four.

What is known is that the Na Piarsaigh semi final will be played on Saturday October 15 and is set to be televised live on RTE television.

The Kilmallock semi final is in the Master Fixture schedule for Sunday October 16.

The Bon Secours Limerick SHC final is set for Sunday October 30 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4.30 - live on TG4.