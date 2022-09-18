Ahane maintain Limerick SHC status as they end 100% record of semi final bound Na Piarsaigh

LIMERICK star Tom Morrissey scored 1-13 as Ahane avoided relegation to secure their Group 1 status for next year thanks an enthralling draw against Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock this Sunday afternoon.

It finished Ahane 1-22 - Ahane 1-22 in Kilmallock after Na Piarsaigh, who were looking to maintain their 100% record in the championship with a win, came back from being seven points down at half time to get the draw.

It was Ahane 1-15, Na Piarsaigh 1-8 at the interval.

Tom Morrissey top-pointed for the Castleconnell men with 1-13, including a first half penalty, seven frees and six points from play, while the impressive Kevin Downes scored 1-10 for Na Piarsaigh, a penalty, seven frees, and three points from play.

Ahane's goal came after just four minutes when Morrissey raised the green flag from the penalty spot after Colum Carroll was brought down, while Na Piarsaigh's goal also came from the penalty spot when Downes found the net four minutes before half time.

Na Piarsaigh had narrowed the seven point half time deficit to four points midway through the second half when Downes slotted over his fifth free of the afternoon.

With five minutes to go, Peter Casey narrowed Ahane's winning margin to just three before three Downes' scores in a row - two frees and a point from play - had Na Piarsaigh level at 1-20 apiece by the 58th minute.

The momentum was now with the city side, but credit to Ahane, the men in green and gold fought back to open up a two-point lead heading into time added on thanks to two quick-fire Tom Morrissey efforts.

However, a minute later the in-form Downes slotted over from an acute angle to secure a well-deserved draw for Na Piarsaigh, who already had their progress to the semi finals confirmed.