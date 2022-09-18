Champions Kilmallock book semi final date after thrilling Limerick SHC draw with Doon

KILMALLOCK and Doon played out a thrilling draw in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship in sunny Fedamore this Sunday afternoon.

It finished Kilmallock 0-24 Doon 1-21 in the fifth and final group game.

The draw sends champions Kilmallock into the semi finals and Doon into the quarter finals against South Liberties or Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

The sides were level on six occasions in a tie that saw Kilmallock line-out without Micheal Houlihan and Oisin O'Reilly and then lose Shane O'Brien to injury after five minutes, while Doon were without Barry Murphy and Adam English.

In the end it was Pat Ryan that levelled the tie in injury time.

The sides went to the half time dressing room 0-12 each.

Kilmallock had made the early running and were 0-6 to 0-2 ahead on 13-minutes with Kevin O'Donnell, Robbie Egan and David Woulfe among the scores.

But Doon soon found their feet and it was 0-8 to 0-7 on 21-minutes after Eddie Stokes had hit three successive points in three minutes for the side in red.

Conor Hanley Clarke, Cormac Ryan and Dean Coleman all had frees but The Balbec looked set to bring a two point lead to the interval dressing room until late Kevin Maher and Coleman scores.

Just 14-seconds into the second half, Pat Ryan had the game's only goal - finishing with aplomb after a fine move involving Josh Ryan and Coleman.

Coleman and Darragh O'Donovan added points and Doon were 1-18 to 0-15 ahead entering the final quarter.

Then came eight unanswered points for the south Limerick men - O'Donnell, Woulfe and Graeme Mulcahy on the mark to regain the lead at 0-23 to 1-18 and five minutes to play.

The game was level, 1-18 to 0-21 when Doon were reduced to 14-men - Darragh O'Donovan off for a second yellow card offence with nine minutes to play.

His side did rally and Coleman from play and from a free levelled again.

Conor Hanley Clarke looked to have won it with a '65 but then Pat Ryan levelled once more.

Hanley Clarke finished with 0-11 (8frees, 1 '65) for the winners, while had Kevin O'Donnell (0-4) and 0-3 each for Woulfe and Mulcahy.

Doon had four points from play for Stokes and 1-2 for Pat Ryan.