17 Sept 2022

Kildimo-Pallaskenry end wait of over 80 years to reach Limerick senior hurling quarter final

Kildimo-Pallaskenry's Conor Staff looks to advance past Ciaran Sheehan and the Garryspillane defence. PIC: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Caherconlish

17 Sept 2022 7:55 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY finished top of Group Two of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with victory over Garryspillane this Saturday afternoon.

In Caherconlish, the men in blue and white were 0-23 to 0-19 winners to earn promotion into Group One for next season and ensure a quarter final place in three weeks time.

They will now play the fourth place team from Group One, which concludes on Sunday.

It will be the first time since 1937 since the parish of Kildimo-Pallaskenry had contested in the knockout stages of the Limerick SHC.

In this fifth round group game they had a return of 14-points from Shaun Barry (12frees, 1 '65, 1 lineball).

The game was level at half time but Kildimo-Pallaskenry surged clear in the second half to secure their fourth straight win.

Garryspillane were 0-7 to 0-3 ahead midway through the opening half with Gearoid Power and Eoin Sheehan among their scores.

Then Kildimo-Pallaskenry were to dominate the second quarter to tie up the contest for the fifth time by half time - Cathal Downes and Shaun Barry among their scorers.

In the second half the teams were level twice more in the early minutes of the second half at 0-13 each.

Then came a run of Kildimo-Pallaskenry points from Kyle Hayes and Darren O'Connell to open a 0-17 to 0-14 lead entering the final quarter.

Subs Paudi Hartigan and Dylan Corrigan added points in the final quarter as Bryan Heavey and Dylan O'Shea had scores for The Bouncers.

In the end, Kildimo-Pallaskenry prevailed and now advance to play a quarter final against Patrickswell, Adare or Ahane.

