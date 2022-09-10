Search

10 Sept 2022

Kyle Hayes hit 10-points as Kildimo-Pallaskenry victory relegates Blackrock in Limerick SHC

Kildimo-Pallaskenry Blackrock

Kilidmo-Pallaskenry's top scorer Kyle Hayes

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Ballyagran

10 Sept 2022 5:03 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

KYLE Hayes hit 10-points from play as Kildimo-Pallaskenry defeated Blackrock in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Saturday afternoon.

In Ballyagran this Limerick SHC round four tie finished in a 1-27 to 1-14 victory for Kidimo-Pallaskenry.

A fourth successive defeat relegates Blackrock out of the senior ranks. After three years up, the Kilfinane-Ardpatrick side will play in the Premier IHC next season.

A third win from four starts keeps Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the hunt for a quarter final tie and promotion into Group One - a win in their final group game against Garryspillane will confirm both.

In this game, aside from the heroics of Kyle Hayes, Kildimo-Pallaskenry also had a penalty scored and saved by goalkeeper John Chawke.

The winners were 0-14 to 0-5 clear by half time with six points for Kyle Hayes.

They were 0-8 to 0-1 clear on 11-minutes and never looked back.

Cathal Downes and Shaun Barry were also on the mark in that opening half for the Natal O'Grady managed side.

The Rockies had 11 first half wides to rue and would finish with 17, compared to just four for the winners.

In the second half, Sean O'Neill and James O'Doherty have a brace of points each for the side in green and white but there was no denying Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Blackrock needed a goal but had a Jimmy Quilty penalty saved by Chawke in the 47th minute.

The winners were 0-21 to 0-10 ahead entering the final quarter.

Both goals came in injury-time.

First Ryan Kelly was fouled and Chawke blasted past his opposite number to move the winners 1-25 to 0-14 ahead.

Then in the dying moments, Quilty did have a Blackrock goal from a 21metre free.

In the end, Kildimo-Pallaskenry were worthy 13-points winners with 10 players on their scoresheet, which of course was dominated by the 10-point haul from play by Kyle Hayes.

