Champions Kilmallock into Limerick SHC knockout stages with win over battling Ahane

CHAMPIONS Kilmallock booked their place in the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with victory over Ahane.

In Doon this Friday evening this Limerick SHC round four tie finished in a 1-22 to 1-16 win for the men in green and white.

The Fintan O'Connor coached winners had 10 different scorers in a game in which both sides hit 10 wides.

It's a third win from four outings for the south Limerick side, while Ahane are still trying to build on a round one draw with Adare, who they could yet end up playing in a Group One relegation play-off.

Kilmallock play Doon in their final group game which will determine if they play a quarter final tie or advance directly to the semi finals.

Kimalloock were 1-11 to 0-7 ahead at half time.

The goal was the first score of the game in the third minute from Oisin O'Reilly.

Shane O'Brien and Aaron Costelloe added points and The Balbec were 1-4 ahead with the Castleconnell side yet to score. In the absence of the injured Micheal Houlihan, Shane O'Brien was on frees and the teenager ended with 0-9 (one from play).

Colum Carroll, Niall Moran (free) and Tom Morrissey had scores to get Ahane into the contest - Morrissey was to finish with 1-11 (1-2 from play).

It was 1-7 to 0-6 by the 20th minute and then Kilmallock hit four-in-a-row from Kilian Hayes, O'Reilly and David Woulfe to ensure a seven point interval lead.

Ahane, who play Na Piarsaigh in the final round, battled gamely and would eventually lose by six.

Their goal came six minutes into the second half from Morrissey to leave it 1-12 to 1-9.

At the mid-point of the second half, Ahane got within two points, 1-15 to 1-13 with Wiliam Brennan and Ronan Fox on the mark.

But the champions hit seven of the final 10 scores to seal the win with Graeme Mulcahy, Paddy O'Loughlin and Conor Hanley Clarke all among the scorers.