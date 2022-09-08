Ballybrown beat Garryspillane with late scoring burst in Limerick club hurling championship

A LATE scoring run edged Ballybrown to victory over Garryspillane in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Thursday evening.

In Caherconlish this round four Limerick SHC tie finished Ballybrown 0-21 Garryspillane 2-12.

Ballybrown scored seven of the last eight points to secure the three point win in a game that saw Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) and Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane) both sent-off.

It's a third win from four outings for Ballybrown, while The Bouncers now have a 50% record. Nonetheless both can still reach the quarter finals with victories in next weekend's final group games against South Liberties and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

It was 0-11 to 0-10 to the Clarina side at half time.

They have seven different scorers in the opening half and were 0-7 to 0-3 clear at the mid-point of the half.

Dylan O'Shea hit 0-6 (5frees) for the men in black and amber in the opening half.

In the second half Ballybrown went 0-14 to 0-11 clear just inside 10-minutes of the restart.

Then came two quick-fire Garryspillane goals to regain the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

The first goal came from a Dylan O'Shea penalty and then within two minutes Callum Sheehan goaled for the third game in a row.

All of a sudden Garryspillane were 2-11 to 0-14 clear.

However, they were to score just once more in over 25-minutes of play - the game's final score.

In the game's 49th minute Ballybrown were reduced to 14-men but it appeared to spark them to life and they hit the next seven points with Aidan O'Connor and Bryan Griffin to the fore in attack and Mikey Gavin and Killian Gavin key in the middle third.

They were 0-20 to 2-12 ahead when Garryspillane were also reduced to 14-men in injury time.