06 Sept 2022

Limerick teams learn their fate in the Munster club hurling and football championship draws

Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Sept 2022 11:16 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed the draws for the 2022 provincial club championships.

Limerick will have teams in the senior, intermediate and junior grades in hurling and football.

By virtue of reaching the All-Ireland SHC Final, Limerick teams received a bye to the semi finals of the respective hurling championships.

In senior hurling, the Limerick champions will play the Waterford or Tipperary champions on November 19/20. It would be a home game against the Waterford championship but an away fixture if Tipperary.

The Clare champions entertain the Cork representatives in the other semi final - also on November 19/20.

The Munster club SHC final is set for December 3/4.

In senior football, the Limerick winners will play the Cork or Tipperary representatives on November 26/27. It would be a Limerick venue if against Cork, but otherwise in Tipperary.

The Munster club SFC final is set for December 10/11.

Limerick will be represented in the Munster club intermediate hurling championship by the winners of the Premier IHC. 

The Limerick champions will play the Clare representatives or Kerry's Causeway on November 19/20 at a Limerick or Kerry venue.

The Munster club IHC final is set for December 3/4.

In the Munster club intermediate football championship, the Limerick winners will have a home quarter final tie Waterford representatives on November 12/13. Victory would secure a home semi final two weeks later against the Tipperary representatives.

