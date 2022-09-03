Favourites Na Piarsaigh with impressive Limerick club hurling victory over Patrickswell

FAVOURITES Na Piarsaigh made it three wins out of three in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with victory over Patrickswell.

In Kilmallock this round three Limerick SHC tie finished in a 1-23 to 0-12 win for the impressive Caherdavin men.

The 14-point win confirms a place in the knockout stages for Na Piarsaigh with two rounds of action to play.

While the Light Blues were impressive and hit 1-16 from play across seven players, Patrickswell looked disjointed and scored just five points from play - four from midfielder Mark Carmody.

A sixth minute goal from Peter Casey set Na Piarsaigh on their way.

Ronan Lynch, Adrian Breen and William O'Donoghue were all on target in the early minutes as Na Piarsaigh went 1-4 to 0-2 ahead.

With David Dempsey and Kevin Downes scores, it was a 1-7 to 0-4 lead with 10-minutes to half time.

They then scored six of the final seven points of the half to lead 1-13 to 0-6 at the break.

Another four points early in the second half certainly put the contest to bed with the city side now 1-17 to 0-7 clear and just 10-minutes lapsed in the second half.

The lead could have been greater but Jason Gillane saved from Adrian Breen and Conor Boylan.

In the final quarter the game petered out as Na Piarsaigh reached 1-23 and just crept into double digits in wides.

The winners finished with six points from play for Adrian Breen, 1-2 for Peter Casey and seven points for free-taker Kevin Downes.

Na Piarsaigh play Adare next weekend, while Patrickswell, who remain without the injured Cian Lynch, face Doon.