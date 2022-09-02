Search

02 Sept 2022

Doon hit five goals in big win over Ahane in the Limerick club hurling championship

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Cappamore

02 Sept 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

DOON made it two wins from three outings in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with this victory over Ahane.

In Cappamore, Doon finished 5-14 to 0-13 winners.

The men in red and white were seven points clear at half time, enroute to their 16-point round three victory.

And, Doon hit 19 wides, compared to just five for Ahane, who now have just one draw from three outings in the Limerick SHC.

It was 2-7 to 0-6 at half time.

Pat Ryan and Dean Coleman had opening quarter goals as Doon built a 2-3 to 0-1 lead.

Doon had seven different scorers by half time, while Tom Morrissey had all bar one of the Ahane scores. Morrissey would finish with 0-9 (6frees).

Late scores from Patrick Cummins and Darragh Stapleton ensured the interval lead for Doon.

In the second half Ahane went close to a goal in the first minute but Chris Thomas cleared off the line.

Up the field went Doon and Barry Murphy had their third goal for a 3-8 to 0-6 advantage.

By the 10th minute mark in the new half, Doon were 3-12 to 0-7 ahead but then went 15-minutes without a score.

Ahane battled back with Niall Moran, Ronan Fox and Morrissey scores and it was 3-12 to 0-12 inside the final 10-minutes.

But then Doon pressed for the winning line with a late run of scores - including two goals inside the final five minutes.

Dean Coleman had his second and Doon's fourth and then Darragh Stapleton raised a green flag to copper-fasten their victory.

Next weekend, Ahane play Kilmallock, while Doon play Patrickswell.

