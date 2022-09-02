Doon hit five goals in big win over Ahane in the Limerick club hurling championship

DOON made it two wins from three outings in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship with this victory over Ahane.

In Cappamore, Doon finished 5-14 to 0-13 winners.

The men in red and white were seven points clear at half time, enroute to their 16-point round three victory.

And, Doon hit 19 wides, compared to just five for Ahane, who now have just one draw from three outings in the Limerick SHC.

It was 2-7 to 0-6 at half time.

Pat Ryan and Dean Coleman had opening quarter goals as Doon built a 2-3 to 0-1 lead.

Doon had seven different scorers by half time, while Tom Morrissey had all bar one of the Ahane scores. Morrissey would finish with 0-9 (6frees).

Late scores from Patrick Cummins and Darragh Stapleton ensured the interval lead for Doon.

In the second half Ahane went close to a goal in the first minute but Chris Thomas cleared off the line.

Up the field went Doon and Barry Murphy had their third goal for a 3-8 to 0-6 advantage.

By the 10th minute mark in the new half, Doon were 3-12 to 0-7 ahead but then went 15-minutes without a score.

Ahane battled back with Niall Moran, Ronan Fox and Morrissey scores and it was 3-12 to 0-12 inside the final 10-minutes.

But then Doon pressed for the winning line with a late run of scores - including two goals inside the final five minutes.

Dean Coleman had his second and Doon's fourth and then Darragh Stapleton raised a green flag to copper-fasten their victory.

Next weekend, Ahane play Kilmallock, while Doon play Patrickswell.