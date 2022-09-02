Dramatic mid-week action in Limerick District League's Premier Division

Midweek LDL Premier Division Round-Up:

Janesboro 0 Fairview Rgs 5

It’s as you were at the top of the Premier League following wins for the top three sides.

Fairview raced into a 4-0 lead by half time against Janesboro thanks to scores from Conor Ellis 2, Conor Coughlan and Steven Bradley.

‘Boro tightened up significantly after the break but could not prevent Ellis completing his hat trick with the final goal of the game.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Wayne Colbert; Scott Kirwin; Jake Dillon; Jason Cross; Steven Bradley; Shane Duggan; John Mullane; Conor Coughlan; Conor Ellis; Darragh Rainsford. Subs; Shane O’Brien, Zak Sheehan, Ben O’Shaughnessy , Jeffery Judge and Conor McCormack.



Pike Rovers 4 Mungret Reg 0

Pike kept tabs with the leaders with a 4-0 win over Mungret. John Connery put the Hoops in front and Steven McGann doubled the half time lead from the penalty spot.

After the break Eoin Hanrahan tacked on number three and Mikey Conlon completed the scorng.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Sean Madigan; Nathan O'Callaghan; Adam Lipper; Eoin Hanrahan; Kyle Duhig; Colin Daly; Mikey Conlon; Steve McGann; John Connery. Subs: Eddie O'Donovan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Derek Daly; Paudie Murphy; Kevin Barry.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Sean O'Sullivan; Mark Patterson; Aaron Long; Josh O'Rahilly; Stephen Hackett; Craig Prendergast; David Conway; Pat Aherne; Eoin Kelly; Kieran Long. Subs: Stephen O'Dwyer; Ben Flanagan; James White; Dylan Frawley; Sean Kinehan



Aisling Annacotty 3 Carew Park 2

Aisling Annacotty bounced back well from last weekend’s defeat to Ballynanty Rvs when they took full points at home to Carew Park.

Shane Clarke opened the scoring with the only goal of the first half. After the break Clarke teed up Shane Tracy to fire a shot from outside the box to the bottom corner.

When Clarke forced home a third from a corner kick it looked plain sailing for the home side but Arron Nunan pulled one back on 70 minutes and shortly after Jonathan Grant reduced the deficit to the minimum.

However that was as good as it got for Carew as Aisling held on for three vital points.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Alan Murphy; Chris Smith; Richkov Boevi; Shane Tracy; Shane Stack; Kian Barry; Shane Clarke; Liam Quinn; Adam Foley, Subs: Jack Ryan; Sean Ezekennagha; Tom Clarke; Eoin Madigan; Theo Joyce.

Carew Park: Evan Moloney; David Power; Evan Lynch; Mark Slattery; Gary Griffin; Pat Boyle; Gavin Hehir; Adam Dore; Aaron Nunan; Jonathan Grant; Jamie O'Sullivan, Subs: Danny McCarthy; Darragh Walsh.



Charleville 0 Nenagh AFC 0

A share of the spoils was an acceptable result for both sides but Nenagh will be livid with the number of chances they created but they were unable to penetrate a solid Charleville back line.

Charleville: James Angland; Kieran O'Donoghue; Eoin O'Connor; Gavin Mullins; James Horgan; Joe Kavanagh; Gary Ward; Cian McNamara; Aaron O'Connor; Shane Dillon; Luke Doyle, Subs: Chris Kenny; Jason O'Hara.



Nenagh AFC: Eoghan Tinkler; Eoin Coffey; Saeed Ryan; Eamon White; Bryan McGee; Ryan Gilmartin; Dylan Morrison; Adam Ryan; Nathan Kelly; Matt Spain; Matt O'Gorman, Subs: Szymon Popiela; Adam Brennan; Kieran O'Brien; Colm Hayden.



Coonagh Utd 1 Regional Utd 4

As expected, Regional Utd showed a big improvement from last weekend and got their reard with a 4-1 win at Coonagh. Ross Fitzgerald put Regioanl in front before Daniel Ikoghode scored to level the tie.

A brace of goals from Eoin Duff put the visitprs in the driving seat and Felipe Mostowy made it safe with a fourt goal.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Ger Higgins; Rory O'Neill; Luke Doherty; Daniel Ikoghode; Osakpolor Junior Okorodion; Gordon McKevitt; Joey Sheehan; Eoghan O'Neill; Ger Myles; Brion Moriarty, Subs :Lloyd White; Kieran Simmonds

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar; Rhys Foley; Luke Ryan; Ross Fitzgerald; Pat McDonagh; Brian O'Connor; Eoin Duff; Kieran O'Connell; Felipe Mostowy, Subs: Ruairi Casserley; Jack Arra; Joe Lavan; Hugo O'hanluain; Shane Carmody.