Munster Rugby confirm their team to face London Irish in a pre-season encounter

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed an extended 30-man squad for Friday’s pre-season encounter against London Irish at Musgrave Park (7.30pm).
Hooker Scott Buckley, lock Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley come into the side with Wycherley starting in the back row.
Thomas Ahern, new signing Antoine Frisch and Mike Haley are included among the replacements and set for their first action of the campaign.
Greencore Munster Rugby Academy quartet Edwin Edogbo, Cian Hurley, Daniel Okeke and Tony Butler have also been named in the replacements.
The starting backline is unchanged with full-back Simon Zebo, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly forming the back three.
Neil Cronin and Ben Healy start in the half-backs with Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continuing their centre partnership.
Josh Wycherley, Scott Buckley and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Kleyn and Eoin O’Connor in the engine room.
Fineen Wycherley, captain Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen complete the side.
Along with Antoine Frisch, fellow new signings Malakai Fekitoa and Chris Moore are also named in the squad.
Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Eoin O’Connor; Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Chris Moore, Roman Salanoa, Liam O’Connor, Edwin Edogbo, Thomas Ahern, Cian Hurley, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Tony Butler, Mike Haley.
