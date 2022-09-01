Search

01 Sept 2022

Champions Kilmallock with emphatic 18-point win over Adare in Limerick hurling championship

Adare Kilmallock

Kilmallock's Micheal Houlihan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Ballyagran

01 Sept 2022 8:57 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CHAMPIONS Kilmallock signaled notice of their intent to hold onto their Limerick SHC title with 18-points to spare over Adare in round three of the competition.

This Thursday evening in Ballyagran it finished Kilmallock 3-26, Adare 0-17 in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

Kilmallock hit 3-24 from play, across 10 different players, and had 18 wides in an emphatic victory.

All the damage was done in the opening half - Kilmallock brining a 3-15 to 0-7 lead into the interval, despite losing Micheal Houlihan to injury at the mid-point of the half.

Killian Hayes had the first Kilmallock goal on 10-minutes and they were 1-7 to 0-1 ahead.

It was a 2-10 to 0-5 lead when Oisin O'Reilly had their second goal.

Five minutes from the break, O'Reilly had his second and Kilmallock's third goal as they eased 3-12 to 0-5 ahead.

Adare, who lined out without the injured John Fitzgibbon, Mike Keane and Wayne McNamara, did battle gamely in the second half but Kimallock were able to introduce four subs who hit scores to confirm the victory.

The Balbec finished with 2-4 for Oisin O'Reilly, 0-7 for Graeme Mulcahy and 0-5 for Shane O'Brien.

Adare had seven players on their scoresheet with 0-10 (8frees) from Willie Griffin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media