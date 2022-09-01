Champions Kilmallock with emphatic 18-point win over Adare in Limerick hurling championship

CHAMPIONS Kilmallock signaled notice of their intent to hold onto their Limerick SHC title with 18-points to spare over Adare in round three of the competition.

This Thursday evening in Ballyagran it finished Kilmallock 3-26, Adare 0-17 in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

Kilmallock hit 3-24 from play, across 10 different players, and had 18 wides in an emphatic victory.

All the damage was done in the opening half - Kilmallock brining a 3-15 to 0-7 lead into the interval, despite losing Micheal Houlihan to injury at the mid-point of the half.

Killian Hayes had the first Kilmallock goal on 10-minutes and they were 1-7 to 0-1 ahead.

It was a 2-10 to 0-5 lead when Oisin O'Reilly had their second goal.

Five minutes from the break, O'Reilly had his second and Kilmallock's third goal as they eased 3-12 to 0-5 ahead.

Adare, who lined out without the injured John Fitzgibbon, Mike Keane and Wayne McNamara, did battle gamely in the second half but Kimallock were able to introduce four subs who hit scores to confirm the victory.

The Balbec finished with 2-4 for Oisin O'Reilly, 0-7 for Graeme Mulcahy and 0-5 for Shane O'Brien.

Adare had seven players on their scoresheet with 0-10 (8frees) from Willie Griffin.