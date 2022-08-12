Search

12 Aug 2022

Monaleen hurlers inflict a first defeat on Newcastle West in the Limerick Premier IHC

Monaleen hurlers inflict a first defeat on Newcastle West in the Limerick Premier IHC

Monaleen's Mark O'Dwyer attempts to stop Newcastle West's Ethan Hurley in Mick Neville Park. PIC: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Mick Neville Park

12 Aug 2022 9:52 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MONALEEN'S quest to make an immediate return to the senior ranks picked up pace with victory over Newcastle West in round three of the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

In Mick Neville Park this Friday evening it finished Monaleen 2-17 Newcastle West 1-11.

Relegated last year, it's now two wins from three outings for Monaleen, while Newcastle West have a win, draw and defeat after three rounds of the eight team group.

Goals in either half from Mark O'Dwyer and Luke Murphy helped Monaleen on the way to this nine point win.

The sides were level three times in the opening minutes but by half time, the city side were 1-10 0-8 ahead and had hit seven of their 10 wides.

It was 0-4 each on seven minutes with Ed Doyle, Ronan Lyons, Bryan Nix and Brian Foley all on the mark from play.

Then came a run of four successive Monaleen points to move 0-8 to 0-4 clear just before the 20-minute mark.

On 23-minutes came their first goal - Mark O'Dwyer finishing after Luke Murphy created the opening. They were now six points up, 1-8 to 0-5.

Con Hayes and Brian Hurley hit back for the side in black and white, who trailed by five at the interval.

In the second half, Monaleen had the first four scores to move 2-13 to 0-8 ahead and just eight minutes played.

Luke Murphy this time finishing a goal himself.

The Newcastle West reply was instant with Brian Hurley finding the net but they never held the momentum and were to hit seven of their 11 wides in the second half.

Ethan Hurley had points but Doyle, Lochlann McHale and Ronan Lyons points sealed the Monaleen win.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media