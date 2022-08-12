Monaleen hurlers inflict a first defeat on Newcastle West in the Limerick Premier IHC

MONALEEN'S quest to make an immediate return to the senior ranks picked up pace with victory over Newcastle West in round three of the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

In Mick Neville Park this Friday evening it finished Monaleen 2-17 Newcastle West 1-11.

Relegated last year, it's now two wins from three outings for Monaleen, while Newcastle West have a win, draw and defeat after three rounds of the eight team group.

Goals in either half from Mark O'Dwyer and Luke Murphy helped Monaleen on the way to this nine point win.

The sides were level three times in the opening minutes but by half time, the city side were 1-10 0-8 ahead and had hit seven of their 10 wides.

It was 0-4 each on seven minutes with Ed Doyle, Ronan Lyons, Bryan Nix and Brian Foley all on the mark from play.

Then came a run of four successive Monaleen points to move 0-8 to 0-4 clear just before the 20-minute mark.

On 23-minutes came their first goal - Mark O'Dwyer finishing after Luke Murphy created the opening. They were now six points up, 1-8 to 0-5.

Con Hayes and Brian Hurley hit back for the side in black and white, who trailed by five at the interval.

In the second half, Monaleen had the first four scores to move 2-13 to 0-8 ahead and just eight minutes played.

Luke Murphy this time finishing a goal himself.

The Newcastle West reply was instant with Brian Hurley finding the net but they never held the momentum and were to hit seven of their 11 wides in the second half.

Ethan Hurley had points but Doyle, Lochlann McHale and Ronan Lyons points sealed the Monaleen win.