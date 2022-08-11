Limerick's Seoirse Bulfin set for his first inter-county senior hurling manager role

LIMERICK native Seoirse Bulfin is to be the new Meath senior hurling manager.

The Bruff man was on Wednesday recommended by the Management Committee of Meath GAA to be put before the County Committee for ratification as the new Meath senior hurling manager.

Bulfin was coach to the team this season under manager Nick Weir who stepped down at the end of the campaign.

Bulfin's Meath role in 2022 brought to an end an 18 year association for Bulfin and Davy Fitzgerald - the last 11 years at inter-county level.

The pair first worked together at Fitzgibbon Cup level in LIT, where Bulfin was the GAA officer and later Sports officer.

Bulfin would then be Fitzgerald's right hand man and Maor Foirne with inter-county senior sides; Waterford (one year), Clare (five years) and Wexford (five years), which only ended at the end of July.

Bulfin's Meath will play in the tier three, the Christy Ring Cup, in the 2023 championship; along with Derry, London, Mayo, Sligo and Tyrone.