Crucial club hurling victories for Bruff and Effin in the Limerick Premier IHC

BRUFF and Effin were best in the two south Limerick derbies in the Limerick Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship this Thursday evening.

Bruff, without the injured Sean Finn, had a 1-17 to 1-14 win over Dromin-Athlacca, while Effin powered past Knockainey 0-25 to 1-8.

In Kimallock, Bruff maintained their place at the top of the eight team group to leave them with two wins and a draw from three outings.

The side in red trailed 1-10 to 0-7 at half time but turned in a fine second half to prevail.

A seventh minute David Breen goal, set-up by inter-county star David Reidy, helped Dromin-Athlacca into an early 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

By half time they were six points clear.

But all changed in the second half with Bruff racing from the traps and within five minutes they had taken the lead with a Danny O'Leary goal moving them 1-11 to 1-10 ahead.

O'Leary finished with 1-9 (0-6frees), while Darragh Butler hit 0-6 (3frees) for the winners.

Dromin-Athlacca were to score just four points in the second half as Bruff hit them for 1-10.

David Reidy finished with 0-8 (6frees) for Dromin-Athlacca.

In Hospital, newly promoted Effin had 14-points to spare over Knockainey.

Effin now have two wins from three outings.

The side in green and white led by 11 points, 0-14 0-3, at half time.

Patrick O'Donovan was key hitting seven first half points.

Despite a goal from Patrick Reale midway through the second half, the men in black were never likely to overhaul those in green.

Fergal O'Connor, Jack Quaid and All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Nickie Quaid were all on target in the second period.

There is also third round action in the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC across the next two evenings, at 6.45 - on Friday Newcastle West and Monaleen play in Mick Neville Park, while on Saturday it's Cappamore and Glenroe in Hospital.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for full match reports on all four games.