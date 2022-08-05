Six games in Thomond Park as full Munster rugby fixture details confirmed for all URC games

THE full fixture details have been confirmed for all 18 of Munster’s 2022/23 United Rugby Championship games.
Munster will play six games in Limerick's Thomond Park with three in Cork's Musgrave Park.
Graham Rowntree's charges will begin their URC season with two games in Wales this September and then the 18-rounds of action with two games in South Africa next April.
FIXTURES
Round 1: Friday, September 16
Cardiff Rugby v Munster at 7.35pm - on BBC Wales, RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 2: Sunday, September 25
Dragons RFC v Munster at 3pm - on BBC Wales, RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 3: Saturday, October 1
Munster v Zebre Parma in Musgrave Park at 17.05 - on RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 4: Friday, October 7
Connacht v Munster at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 5: Saturday, October 15
Munster v Vodacom Bulls in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 6: Saturday, October 22
Leinster v Munster in the Aviva Stadium at 19.35 - on RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 7: Saturday, October 29
Munster v Ulster in Thomond Park at 17.15 - on RTÉ., Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 8: Saturday, November 26
Munster v Connacht in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 9: Friday, December 2
Edinburgh Rugby v Munster at 19.35 - on Premier Sports, TG4, SuperSport
Round 10: Monday, December 26
Munster v Leinster in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premiers Sports, SuperSport
Round 11: Sunday, January 1
Ulster v Munster at 17.15 - on Premier Sports, TG4, SuperSport
Round 12: Friday, January 6
Munster v Emirates Lions in Musgrave Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 13: Saturday, January 28
Benetton v Munster at 14.30 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 14: Friday, February 17
Munster v Ospreys in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 15: Friday, March 3
Munster v Scarlets in Musgrave Park at 19.35 - on RTÉ, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 16: Saturday, March 25
Munster v Glasgow Warriors in Thomond Park at 5.15pm - on RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport
Round 17: Saturday, April 15
DHL Stormers v Munster at 5.15pm - on SuperSport, RTÉ. Premier Sports
Round 18: Saturday, April 22
Cell C Sharks v Munster at 5.15pm - on SuperSport, RTÉ/TG4, Premier Sports
