05 Aug 2022

Six games in Thomond Park as full Munster rugby fixture details confirmed for all URC games

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Aug 2022 1:13 PM

THE full fixture details have been confirmed for all 18 of Munster’s 2022/23 United Rugby Championship games.

Munster will play six games in Limerick's Thomond Park with three in Cork's Musgrave Park.

Graham Rowntree's charges will begin their URC season with two games in Wales this September and then the 18-rounds of action with two games in South Africa next April.

FIXTURES

Round 1: Friday, September 16

Cardiff Rugby v Munster at 7.35pm - on BBC Wales, RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 2: Sunday, September 25

Dragons RFC v Munster at 3pm - on BBC Wales, RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 3: Saturday, October 1

Munster v Zebre Parma in Musgrave Park at 17.05 - on RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 4: Friday, October 7

Connacht v Munster at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 5: Saturday, October 15

Munster v Vodacom Bulls in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 6: Saturday, October 22

Leinster v Munster in the Aviva Stadium at 19.35 - on RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 7: Saturday, October 29

Munster v Ulster in Thomond Park at 17.15 - on RTÉ., Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 8: Saturday, November 26

Munster v Connacht in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 9: Friday, December 2

Edinburgh Rugby v Munster at 19.35 - on Premier Sports, TG4, SuperSport

Round 10: Monday, December 26

Munster v Leinster in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premiers Sports, SuperSport

Round 11: Sunday, January 1

Ulster v Munster at 17.15 - on Premier Sports, TG4, SuperSport

Round 12: Friday, January 6

Munster v Emirates Lions in Musgrave Park at 19.35 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 13: Saturday, January 28

Benetton v Munster at 14.30 - on TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 14: Friday, February 17

Munster v Ospreys in Thomond Park at 19.35 - on TG4, BBC Wales, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 15: Friday, March 3

Munster v Scarlets in Musgrave Park at 19.35 - on RTÉ, BBC Wales,  Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 16: Saturday, March 25

Munster v Glasgow Warriors in Thomond Park at 5.15pm - on RTÉ, Premier Sports, SuperSport

Round 17: Saturday, April 15

DHL Stormers v Munster at 5.15pm - on SuperSport, RTÉ. Premier Sports

Round 18: Saturday, April 22

Cell C Sharks v Munster at 5.15pm - on SuperSport, RTÉ/TG4, Premier Sports

