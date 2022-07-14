Search

14 Jul 2022

Limerick team confirmed for All-Ireland senior camogie quarter final with Waterford

Waterford's Lorraine Bray and Limerck's Marian Quaid pictured ahead of the All-Ireland championship quarter final. PIC: Inpho

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Jul 2022 9:35 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick team has been named for this Saturday's All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter final.

Limerick play Waterford in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship tie in FBD Semple Stadium at 3.15pm this July 16 in a game that is live on RTÉ2 television.

Manager John Lillis has named an unchanged side from the one which secured the progress to the knockout stages with victory over Antrim two weeks ago.

It's a Limerick team captained by Marian Quaid and includes dual players Niamh Ryan and Rebecca Delee who both saw action as Limerick lost to Fermanagh in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship semi final last Sunday.

Saturday is Limerick's first time back in the knockout stages of the championship since 2019 - when losing to Tipperary in Thurles. Six of that starting team remain in situ - Quaid, Mairead Ryan, Muireann Creamer, Niamh Ryan, Rebecca Delee and Caoimhe Costelloe.

Limerick arrive in the quarter final on the back of a run of three successive victories over Offaly, Down and Antrim.

Limerick and Waterford are battling for a July 23 semi final in Croke Park against Cork or Galway.

Limerick are managed by John Lillis with coaches Declan Nash, Darragh O'Grady and John Meskell with selectors Paul Hogan, Peter Maher, Donie Browne and Niamh Lillis.

LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown); Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls), Niamh Ryan (Bruff); Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare); Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Sarah O' Brien (Templeglantine). Subs: Ciara Mulqueen (Crecora), Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Aoife Nelligan (Monaleen), Emma Kennedy (Doon), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Enya Doolan (Ballybrown), Aoife Morrissey (Mungret St Pauls), Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Nadine White (Ballyagran), Cliodhna Ryan (Doon), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny), Aisling Enright (Bruff), Teresa Dore (Charleville), Muireann Leahy (Crecora).

