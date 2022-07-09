Three teams extend their beaten start to the Limerick senior football championship

THERE were three games in round two of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC this Saturday evening.

And, all three round one winners were again victorious - Adare, Newcastle West and St Kierans, leaving Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Oola and Ballylanders all without a point ahead of a mini break for inter-county and club hurling action.

Adare were 1-13 to 0-13 winners over Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Rathkeale.

Adare scored five of the last six points to ensure the victory.

A Mikey Lyons goal had Adare 1-4 to 0-1 ahead on 20-minutes and then 1-5 to 0-4 clear at half time.

Dylan Corrigan and Peter Nash points cut the lead and then Paudie Hartigan had Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-11 to 1-7 ahead inside the final quarter.

But Adare finishing strongly with Hugh and Robbie Bourke among the scores.

In Kilmallock, Newcastle West were 2-9 to 0-8 winners over Oola.

A Mike McMahon goal in the 27th minute had the winners 1-3 to 0-5 ahead at half time. Oola had had 0-5 to 0-2 with Alan Daly among the points.

In the second half, it was level for a fifth time entering the final quarter; 1-4 to 0-7.

Oola were to score just once - Daly - in the final 22-minutes of action. They also had Josh Ryan sent-off 10-minutes from the end for two yellow card offences.

Up the other end, McMahon and Eoin Hurley had points before Bryan Nix had their second goal deep in injury time.

In Ballyagran, St Kierans staged another late fight back to snatch victory from Ballylanders; 2-9 to 2-8.

A Stephen Fox goal from a penalty had Ballylanders 1-3 to 0-1 ahead on 11-minutes. But by half time the lead was just 1-5 to 1-3.

Then an Eoin O'Mahony goal edged the south Limerick side 2-7 to 1-3 clear seven minutes into the second half. Ballylanders didn't score in the final 20-minutes of action.

It was 2-8 to 2-4 10-minutes into the second half with St Kierans edging ahead for the first time in injury time.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for full match reports.