Limerick scoring sensation honoured as Camogie Player of the Month for June

LIMERICK camogie star Caoimhe Costelloe has been named the June PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month.

The Adare scoring sensation notched 2-19 in two games last month to help Limerick into the quarter final of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with wins over Offaly and Down.

Costelloe won the award ahead of Katrina Mackey of Cork and Carrie Dolan of Galway - only registered members of the GPA can vote for the awards.

Costelloe picked up her award at the PwC Office in Dublin this Thursday.

In June, Costelloe was was Player of the Match in the win over Offaly with 0-9 and following that up with 2-10 (1-7frees, 0-1 ‘45) in the 2-11 to 0-12 win over Down.

Elsewhere, Clare's Tony Kelly won the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month awards ahead of Limerick's Seamus Flanagan and Kilkenny's Mikey Butler.

Galway's Cillian McDaid was voted the PwC GAA/GPA Football Player of the Month and Corks' Doireann O’Sullivan was the Ladies Football winner.

Commenting on the announcement, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “All of us at PwC are delighted to give our sincere congratulations to Doireann, Caoimhe, Tony and Cillian on being named winners of the Player of the Month awards for June.

“Each of them showed outstanding performance for their counties, key in securing victories as part of a team. We wish all of them well for the rest of the season, be that with club or county.

“We are so proud to partner in this award scheme, which acknowledges the skill, efforts and dedication of male and female players across Gaelic Games equally, something that reflects our own values as a firm.”

“As the intensity of the Championships has increased, so too, have the feats of skill and levels of performance on the field, and I congratulate Tony and Cillian on their selection as PwC GAA/GPA monthly awards. Both players stood out for their match-defining contributions at pivotal moments in big games. It is the hallmark of what being an All-Star is all about and I want to thank PwC for their support of this prestigious scheme," said GAA President Larry McCarthy.

“Congratulations also to Doireann and Caoimhe on their selection and being recognised for their impressive scoring feats. An excellent Championship is building up to an exciting finish and I look forward to seeing the drama unfold in the weeks ahead.

Speaking on behalf of the GPA, Matthew O’Hanlon, Co-Chair of the GPA’s National Executive Committee added his congratulations.

"I have been watching on and Cillian, Doireann and Caoimhe have been in great form all season but particularly last month and they should be very proud of having their performances acknowledged by their fellow players with these awards. I have first-hand experience of coming up against Tony and he has been outstanding again in 2022. Thank you to PwC for your ongoing support of inter-county players. You do so much for players and I want to thank you as well for your support for our Development Day coming up later this month. And thanks as always to the GAA for your partnership in this awards scheme," said O'Hanlon.