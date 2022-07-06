John Kiely confirms full squad and returning duo Lynch and Casey ready for All-Ireland final

CIAN LYNCH or Peter Casey didn't suffice any adverse reactions to their return to action and will be ready for the All-Ireland SHC final according to Limerick hurling manager John Kiely.

Limerick held their pre-final media briefing in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and Kiely confirmed that he will select from a fully fit panel for the July 17 decider with Kilkenny.

Lynch (10-weeks) and Casey (11-months) returned to action in last Sunday's semi final win over Galway and the manager confirmed that both came through their substitute appearances without any set-backs.

“We’ve a pretty much clean bill of health, really. All good - hopefully it’ll stay that way for the next ten days. It is (the first time all year), the week before the last game was the first time we had everybody, really, on board," said Kiely.

"We were delighted to see them come through, that’s the whole idea - we wouldn’t have played them bar we were confident. He (Cian) had already done a nice bit of work so we were confident he would come through. He missed ten weeks in the season - the rest of the guys have been pushing on with three sessions a week and five championship matches in the interim, so the team has moved on. He’s under no illusions about his need to win his place back on the team," stressed the manager.

All come into the reckoning for starting roles on Sunday week according to Kiely.

“We have three sessions to get through now and that’s going to reveal a group of players we feel are ready to start on the day. We chose maybe not to play him (Lynch) until that period of time (against Galway), that’s not to say he couldn’t have come on before that. If we went to extra time would I have taken him off? No, absolutely not, he’d have continued on. He was fit, fit to play, and that’s how we chose to use him on the day," outlined the manager.