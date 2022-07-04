Former Limerick All Ireland hurling winning S&C coach takes up a new rugby position

FORMER Limerick All Ireland hurling winning S&C coach Mikey Kiely has been confirmed as the new Head of Athletic Performance with Connacht Rugby.
The Ballybrown man joins Connacht after one season with Ulster Rugby where he was Athletic Performance Coach.
Kiely has also completed a PhD in Exercise Physiology and Strength & Conditioning.
Across the last two seasons Kiely played a key role in helping John Kiely's hurlers to back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles - he was replaced by Cairbre O'Cairealláin in the 2022 Limerick set-up.
Kiely, who played hurling with Limerick himself up to U21 level, joined the Limerick senior hurling management team in September 2019 - replacing Joe O'Connor.
Mikey Kiely is also a former Limerick senior football S&C coach - working under manager John Brudair. He was also strength and conditioning coach when Limerick won the 2017 All-Ireland U21 title under manager Pat Donnelly and he had previously helped Clare win the 2013 U21 title when he worked as their S&C coach.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.