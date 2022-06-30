Fr Caseys and St Kierans get wins in opening night of Limerick senior football championship

THERE were round one wins for Fr Caseys and St Kierans in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship this Thursday evening.

In Clarina Fr Caseys were 2-16 to 0-8 winners over Oola, while in Rathkeale St Kierans were 2-12 to 2-9 winners over Kildimo-Pallaskeney.

Fr Caseys and Oola was a tight encounter until a late run of scores from the Abbeyfeale men - Rory O'Brien with 2-2 in a lengthy injury time.

The John Colbert managed Fr Caseys were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at half time with inter-county men Adrian Enright and Josh Ryan both on target for their sides.

Well inside the final minutes the men in blue were 0-12 to 0-8 ahead. Then as Oola pushed forward looking for a goal, Fr Caseys hit a goal of their own and then added further quick-fire scores to increase their winning margin to 14-points.

In Rathkeale St Kierans earned victory with a strong final quarter.

Newcomers Kildimo-Pallaskenry were 1-7 to 0-6 ahead after playing with the first half breeze - Ciaran Barry with their goal.

St Kierans had a 13th minute second half goal from a Dylan Moloney penalty to reduce the deficit but Liam O'Sullivan hit back immediately with a second Kildimo-Pallaskenry goal.

That left it 2-8 to 1-6 entering the final quarter.

Peter Nash then had a penalty saved by Ian MacKessy and it spurred St Kierans forward.

Seamus Managan had their second goal in the 50th minute and when Mangan and John Hayes added points, the men in green and gold had secured victory.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for full match reports.

THURSDAY JUNE 30 RESULTS

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC

Fr Caseys 2-16 Oola 0-8

St Kierans 2-12 Kildimo-Pallaskenry 2-9

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC

Mungret St Pauls 1-8 Pallasgreen 2-5

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC

Cappagh 2-16 Athea 1-13

Monagea 1-10 Feenagh-Kilmeedy 3-2