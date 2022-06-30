Search

30 Jun 2022

Munster trio named in Ireland rugby team for first test against the All-Blacks

Munster trio named in Ireland rugby team for first test against the All-Blacks

Keith Earls

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

30 Jun 2022 9:59 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A MUNSTER trio have been selected in the the Ireland rugby side that will take to the field at Eden Park in Auckland in the first Test of the three Test Series against New Zealand this Saturday.

Keith Earls will win his 97th cap as he is named in the back three alongside James Lowe on the wing and Hugo Keenan at fullback.

In the pack are Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne.

Among the replacements are another Munster duo Conor Murray and Joey Carbery. 

Jonathan Sexton will captain the side and is partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose line out in the centre.

Up front, Andrew Porter returns to the side having missed the final two games of this year’s Six Nations through injury.  He will pack down alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong. 

Munster's Beirne and James Ryan will partner in the second row.

Fellow Munster man O’Mahony will fill the blindside flanker berth with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at No.8.

The replacements are Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports this Saturday July 2 - kick-off is 8.05am Irish time.

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster). Replacements: D Heffernan (Connacht), F Bealham (Connacht), C Healy (Leinster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), B Aki (Connacht).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media