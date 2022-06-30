Munster trio named in Ireland rugby team for first test against the All-Blacks

A MUNSTER trio have been selected in the the Ireland rugby side that will take to the field at Eden Park in Auckland in the first Test of the three Test Series against New Zealand this Saturday.

Keith Earls will win his 97th cap as he is named in the back three alongside James Lowe on the wing and Hugo Keenan at fullback.

In the pack are Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne.

Among the replacements are another Munster duo Conor Murray and Joey Carbery.

Jonathan Sexton will captain the side and is partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose line out in the centre.

Up front, Andrew Porter returns to the side having missed the final two games of this year’s Six Nations through injury. He will pack down alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Munster's Beirne and James Ryan will partner in the second row.

Fellow Munster man O’Mahony will fill the blindside flanker berth with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at No.8.

The replacements are Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports this Saturday July 2 - kick-off is 8.05am Irish time.

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster). Replacements: D Heffernan (Connacht), F Bealham (Connacht), C Healy (Leinster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), B Aki (Connacht).