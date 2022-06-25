Impressive Na Piarsaigh win Limerick senior hurling league title with final win over Adare

EARLY season silverware for Na Piarsaigh this Saturday evening with a 15-point victory over Adare in the final of the Bon Secours Limerick senior hurling league.

In Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh were 4-19 to 1-13 winners over Adare to collect their seventh county league title and a first since 2019.

The county league is played without inter-county players and while down a number of stars, Na Piarsaigh still had Kevin Downes, Adrian Breen, David Dempsey and others in fine form six weeks out from the start of the Limerick club SHC.

The had eight different scorers in this impressive final victory and while they won by 15-points, they also had 12 wides - five more than Adare.

The Kieran Bermingham managed and Declan Fanning coached Na Piarsaigh were 4-9 to 1-6 ahead by half time - all the winners' first half scores were from play.

Early goals from David Dempsey, Tommy Grimes and Kieran Daly had the Caherdavin side 3-3 to 0-4 clear after 11-minutes.

Captain Adrian Breen had their fourth goal before the half time whistle.

In the second half, the Light Blues never looked in trouble.

Adrian Breen 1-6 and Kevin Downes 0-8 (3frees, 1 '65) led the way for the winners, while Willie Griffin ended with 1-5 (0-4frees) for Adare.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.