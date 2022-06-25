Search

Caoimhe Costelloe inspires Limerick to All-Ireland Camogie Championship victory over Down

Limerick's Caoimhe Costelloe

Reporter:

Tom Clancy in Cappamore

25 Jun 2022 7:10 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A Caoimhe Costello inspired comeback kept Limerick’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship alive.

This round four game in Cappamore finished Limerick 2-11, Down 0-12 this Saturday afternoon. 

John Lillis’ side now travel to Antrim in a straight shootout for a quarter final spot.

Limerick were in real trouble in the first half until their marksman Costello rattled the net in stoppage time. Playing a fast and well executed one-two with Caoimhe Lyons before powering beyond the Down keeper.

Prior to this, it was 0-10 to 0-1 in favour of Down, with Costello landing the only score for the hosts with a 10th minute free.  

The half-time score in Cappamore was 1-1 to 0-10. Limerick lacked fluency and struggled with to match their Ulster opponents; it could have been much worse but for Claire Keatings save from Aimee McAleenan moments before the goal. Caoimhe Lyons linked well with Costelloe wo buried high to the net to ignite the Limerick challenge.

Adare start Costello was on target with a free after the restart, and a 60-meter free found the net when Catherine McGourty was unable to handle the effort. A brace of frees brought Limerick level by 40 minutes.

Down ended almost 25 minutes without a score when Paula O’Hagan landed two pressure fress, but this only brought them level, as Costello had landed from play and a ’45.

Landing four points in the final three minutes was superb, as Niamh Ryan, Rebecca Delee and Caoimhe Lyons all won frees, as their second half display improved all over. Lyons became the second Limerick player on the scoresheet in stoppage time, her insurance score meaning Lillis and co celebrate after a roller-coaster of a contest.

SCORERS: Limerick: Caoimhe Costelloe 2-10 (0-1 ‘45); Caoimhe Lyons 0-1. Down: Niamh Mallon (0-5 frees) 0-6; Paula O’Hagan 0-3 (0-2 frees); Clara Cowan, Amy McAleenan, Anna Rogan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Stephanie Wolfe (Templeglantine), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Sophie O’Callaghan (Adare), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown); Niamh Ryan (Bruff), Ailbhie Larkin (Mungret St Pauls); Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Caoimhe Costello (Adare); Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Sarah O’Brien (Templeglantine). Subs: Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine) for Brennan (half-time), Lizzie Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Lorraine McCarthy (54mins).

DOWN: Catherine McGourty; Blanaid Savage, Beth Fitzpatrick, Dearbhla Coleman; Clarie McGilligan, Dearbhla Magee, Oliva Boyle; Clara Cowan, Cassie Fitzpatrick; Deirbhla Savage, Paula O’Hagan, Niamh Mallon; Lauren Clarke, Aimee McAleenan, Anna Rogan. Subs: Aoife Keown for Lauren Clarke (42 mins), Ciara Fitzsimons for Deirbhla Savage (47mins), Caitriona Caldwell for Olivia Boyle (54mins).

REFEREE: Justin Heffernan (Wexford) 

