Limerick junior camogie side kick-start their All-Ireland Championship with win over Down

LIMERICK kept their Junior Championship hopes alive with a first win of the season over Down in Cappamore.

This Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship round three tie, finished Limerick 1-11 Down 1-7 this Saturday afternoon.

Despite only having 15 players available, the hosts turned in a fine display which was backboned by impressive showings from Siobhan Cahill, Valerie Shanahan and Ashling Ryan.

Played in damp conditions with a strong cross-field wind, Limerick led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time with Ryan on the mark on four occasions, including three from play. Limerick threatened a green flag close to half time, but Amy Burke was denied by Niamh O’Toole with a fine save.

Tim McGrath’s side could have been further ahead, but seven first half wides left the game in the balance.

Shanahan launched herself on the scoresheet early in the second half, scoring 1-2 in the space of just 180 seconds, to push Limerick 1-9 to 0-6. Down didn’t give it up, and like Limerick, they travelled with light numbers, and their only sub, Catherine Gorman was on hand to find the net on 46 minutes to bring it closer.

Cliodhna Hall finished the Limerick scoring with a fine effort on 51 minutes and the defensive quality kept the Treaty clear by the final whistle. Olivia Kerins went into goal, owing to illness while Ciara Houlihan acquitted herself well outfield having played in goal in the opening half.

Limerick face Antrim in the final round, needing a win to advance to the knockout stages.

SCORERS: Limerick: Valerie Shanahan 1-4 (1-0 free); Ashling Ryan 0-4 (0-1 free); Sarah Cosgrave, Clíodhna Hall, Amy Burke 0-1 each. Down: Catherine Gorman 1-0; Frances Toner 0-2; Claire Donaldson (free), Aoife McDowell, Kate McAleenan, Marie McNally 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Ciara Houlihan (Croagh-Kilfinny); Emma English (Galbally), Isabelle Lyons (Crecora), Katie O’Connor (Blackrock-Effin); Sarah Shanahan (Killeedy), Marie Butler (Adare), Siobhán Cahill (Knockaderry); Saoirse Fitzgerald (Monaleen), Valerie Shanahan (Killeedy); Sarah Cosgrave (Ahane), Amy Burke (Monaleen), Clíodhna Hall (Ballybrown); Oliva Kerins (Mungret St Pauls), Louise Butler (Adare), Ashling Ryan (Galbally).

DOWN: Niamh O’Toole; Megan O’Boyle, Aimee Mallon, Kate McAleenan; Eva Gallagher, Maria McNally, Katie McGilligan; Orlaith McCusker, Nicola McCabe; Aoife McDowell, Colleen McConnell, Frances Toner; Clarie Donaldson, Gerra McGrattan, Megan Sloan. Sub: Catherine Gorman for Boyle (36mins).