09 Jun 2022

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

09 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

GOLF
SCANDANAVIAN MIXED
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON

CYCLING
Criterium de Dauphine
EUROSPORT 1, 1.55PM

SOCCER
SWITZERLAND V SPAIN
VIRGIN MEDIA, 7.45PM

GOLF
CANADIAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 5PM

SOCCER
KOSOVO V NTH IRELAND
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.45PM

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

CRICKET
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 10AM

RUGBY
URC: LEINSTER V BULLS
TG4, 7.35PM

SOCCER
AUSTRIA V FRANCE
VIRGIN MEDIA, 7.45PM

GOLF
SCANDANAVIAN MIXED
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON

CYCLING
Criterium de Dauphine
EUROSPORT 1, 1.55PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

HORSE RACING
York, Sandown, Chester
UTV, 1.10PM

SOCCER
ENGLAND V ITALY
CHANNEL 4, 7.45PM

RUGBY
PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINALS
BT SPORT 1, 1.30PM

RUGBY
STORMERS V ULSTER
RTE2, 2PM

SOCCER
REP OF IRELAND V SCOTLAND
RTE2, 5PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

SOCCER
NTH IRELAND V CYPRUS
PREMIER SPORTS, 2PM

GOLF
CANADIAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 5PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
CORK V LIMERICK
RTE, 1.30PM

FORMULA ONE
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
SKY SPORTS, 10.30AM

CRICKET
ENGLAND V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 10.15AM

