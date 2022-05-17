Search

17 May 2022

In Pictures: Granagh-Ballingarry fightback falls just short in their Munster football final

A HEROIC second half fight back just fell short for Granagh-Ballingarry in the replay of the Munster Junior B Football final.

Last Saturday in Knockaderry Cork’s Randal Og secured the provincial title on a 3-13 to 3-8 scoreline.

Granagh-Ballingarry trailed by 13-points before half time but battled back to leave three points between the teams in the final stages.

However, the west Limerick side couldn’t reel in the opponents in the final minutes.

A Keith O’Kelly goal gave Granagh-Ballingarry an early lead but they then went 16-minutes without a score. In this period Randal Og surged clear with three goals and were 3-4 to 1-0 clear.

Two Aaron Smith frees reduced the gap to 12-points at half time.

In the second half came a determined Granagh-Ballingarry fightback. In the opening minute of the new half Cathal O’Keeffe set the ball rolling with their first point from play.

Smith then had a second goal for the Limerick champions and when O’Kelly added another point from play, it was 3-8 to 2-5 and not yet 10-minutes lapsed in the second half.

A Smith point from play left the scoreboard 3-10 to 2-6 entering the final quarter.

But when it goaled from a 51st minute penalty it was certainly game-on – 3-10 to 3-6.

Randal Og replied but two quick-fire Jack Cagney points left just a goal between the teams entering injury time. Alas the Cork side found the insurance scores in injury time to deny Granagh-Ballingarry.

Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.

Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.

