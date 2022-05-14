Limerick star Sean Finn named as Hurling Personality of the Year in Gaelic Writers awards

Limerick defender Sean Finn
LIMERICK star Sean Finn has been announced as the Hurling Personality of the Year for 2021 at the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards.
The Covid-19 delayed awards took place took place Friday at the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin, but the Limerick defender was absent due to the Munster SHC clash with Clare on Sunday.
The Bruff man is a four time All-Star corner back and follows Gearoid Hegarty (2020) and Cian Lynch (2018) in winning the Hurling Personality of the Year honour in the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards.
The awards are this year supported by Wilson Hartnell, who are celebrating their 50th year in business.
The full list of winners from the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards, this year supported by Wilson Hartnell, are:
Football Personality of the Year – Niall Morgan (Tyrone)
Ladies Football Personality of the Year – Vikki Wall (Meath)
Hurling Personality of the Year – Sean Finn (Limerick)
Camogie Personality of the Year – Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)
Football Hall of Fame – Brian McEniff (Donegal)
Ladies Football Hall of Fame – Aine Wall (Waterford)
Hurling Hall of Fame – Len Gaynor (Tipperary)
Camogie Hall of Fame – Margaret O’Leary-Leacy (Wexford)
PRO of the Year – Leona Twiss (Kerry)
Lifetime Achievement Award – Sean Rice (Mayo News)
