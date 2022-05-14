Search

14 May 2022

Limerick star Sean Finn named as Hurling Personality of the Year in Gaelic Writers awards

Limerick star Sean Finn named as Hurling Personality of the Year in Gaelic Writers awards

Limerick defender Sean Finn

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 May 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK star Sean Finn has been announced as the Hurling Personality of the Year for 2021 at the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards.

The Covid-19 delayed awards took place took place Friday at the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin, but the Limerick defender was absent due to the Munster SHC clash with Clare on Sunday.

The Bruff man is a four time All-Star corner back and follows Gearoid Hegarty (2020) and Cian Lynch (2018) in winning the Hurling Personality of the Year honour in the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards. 

One change to Limerick hurling team for Clare clash in Munster Championship

The awards are this year supported by Wilson Hartnell, who are celebrating their 50th year in business. 

The full list of winners from the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards, this year supported by Wilson Hartnell, are:

Football Personality of the Year – Niall Morgan (Tyrone)
Ladies Football Personality of the Year – Vikki Wall (Meath)
Hurling Personality of the Year – Sean Finn (Limerick)
Camogie Personality of the Year – Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)
Football Hall of Fame – Brian McEniff (Donegal)
Ladies Football Hall of Fame – Aine Wall (Waterford)
Hurling Hall of Fame – Len Gaynor (Tipperary)
Camogie Hall of Fame – Margaret O’Leary-Leacy (Wexford)
PRO of the Year – Leona Twiss (Kerry)
Lifetime Achievement Award – Sean Rice (Mayo News)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media